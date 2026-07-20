Birmingham VA receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 20, 2026

Birmingham, AL - BIRMINGHAM, AL – The Birmingham VA Health Care System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for the Birmingham VA Healthcare System in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

Expand and Renovate Sterile Processing

Renovate Halls & Walls

Remove Obsolete Equipment

“This funding allows the Birmingham VA to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in central and northern Alabama,” said Dr. Ladi Kukoyi, Executive Director/CEO of the Birmingham VA Health Care System.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:

-30-