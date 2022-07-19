NEW Veterans Crisis Line number is 988

PRESS RELEASE

July 19, 2022

Birmingham , AL — The Veterans Crisis Line has a new number: Dial 988 then Press 1.

Reach out to your networks to make sure Veterans and their loved ones know there is a new, easy-to-remember way to reach trained responders at the Veterans Crisis Line: Dial 988 then Press 1. The number is new, but the support is the same. After activation, Veterans can still call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1 to reach responders.