News Releases
Get the latest news from the Birmingham VA Health Care System.
July 11, 2023
Construction of the Shoals VA Clinic resumed recently. The Birmingham VA Health Care System announced the construction with a groundbreaking in 2022. However, construction of the clinic was delayed ensuring the project aligned with updated Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) design criteria.
June 21, 2023
Join the Birmingham VA Health Care System during a live Women’s Health Tele-Town Hall event, , June 22, at 4 p.m.
May 16, 2023
On May 11, 2023, the federal Public Health Emergency (PHE) for COVID-19, declared under Section 319 of the Public Health Service Act, expired.
September 1, 2022
The Birmingham VA Health Care System will host a job fair Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Birmingham VA East Clinic located at 7901 Crestwood Blvd., Irondale, AL 35210.
August 26, 2022
The Department of Veterans Affairs ranks as the fifth best employer in Alabama for the Forbes’ 2022 America’s Best Employers list.
July 19, 2022
The Veterans Crisis Line has a new number: Dial 988 then Press 1.
July 12, 2022
The Birmingham VA Health Care System is ranked #1 in the region for Care Transition out of 37 health care systems, according to Medicare’s latest Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) patient survey report.
April 21, 2022
In early 2020 more than 160 Volunteers supported the Birmingham VA Health Care System. The public health emergency required VA to limit volunteer activity, but a small group remained able to support medical center volunteer activity.
March 11, 2022
The Birmingham VA Health Care System received a 4-star patient experience rating in Medicare’s latest Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) patient survey report.
November 1, 2021
On October 21, 2021 the CDC identified and recommended several groups of people who should get a COVID-19 booster. Following this expanded guidance from CDC, VA is now able to provide booster shots at sites offering Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J COVID-19 vaccines, as supply and capacity permit.