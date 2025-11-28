News Releases

Skip to Content

  • July 11, 2023

    Construction of the Shoals VA Clinic resumed recently. The Birmingham VA Health Care System announced the construction with a groundbreaking in 2022. However, construction of the clinic was delayed ensuring the project aligned with updated Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) design criteria.

  • June 21, 2023

    Join the Birmingham VA Health Care System during a live Women’s Health Tele-Town Hall event, , June 22, at 4 p.m.

  • May 16, 2023

    On May 11, 2023, the federal Public Health Emergency (PHE) for COVID-19, declared under Section 319 of the Public Health Service Act, expired.

  • September 1, 2022

    The Birmingham VA Health Care System will host a job fair Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Birmingham VA East Clinic located at 7901 Crestwood Blvd., Irondale, AL 35210.

  • August 26, 2022

    The Department of Veterans Affairs ranks as the fifth best employer in Alabama for the Forbes’ 2022 America’s Best Employers list.

  • July 19, 2022

    The Veterans Crisis Line has a new number: Dial 988 then Press 1.

  • July 12, 2022

    The Birmingham VA Health Care System is ranked #1 in the region for Care Transition out of 37 health care systems, according to Medicare’s latest Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) patient survey report.

  • April 21, 2022

    In early 2020 more than 160 Volunteers supported the Birmingham VA Health Care System. The public health emergency required VA to limit volunteer activity, but a small group remained able to support medical center volunteer activity.

  • March 11, 2022

    The Birmingham VA Health Care System received a 4-star patient experience rating in Medicare’s latest Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) patient survey report.

  • November 1, 2021

    On October 21, 2021 the CDC identified and recommended several groups of people who should get a COVID-19 booster. Following this expanded guidance from CDC, VA is now able to provide booster shots at sites offering Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J COVID-19 vaccines, as supply and capacity permit.