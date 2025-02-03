Birmingham VA Gastrointestinal (GI)
Care we provide at Birmingham VA health care
We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like:
- Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
- Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases
- Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
- 24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux
Gastroenterology service is located in the Main Clinic, Third Floor Room 3336. Hours of operations are Monday through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. To reach Gastroenterology, dial
Preparing for a Colonoscopy
A colonoscopy is a test to view the inside of your lower digestive tract (colon and rectum). Sometimes it can show the last part of the small intestine (ileum). During the test, small pieces of tissue may be removed for testing. This is called a biopsy. Small growths, such as polyps, may also be removed.
Why is colonoscopy done?
The test is done to help look for colon cancer. And it can help find the source of abdominal pain, bleeding, and changes in bowel habits. It may be needed once a year to every 10 years, depending on factors such as your:
- Age
- Health history
- Family health history
- Symptoms
- Results from any prior colonoscopy
Risks and possible complications
- Bleeding
- A puncture or tear in the colon
- Risks of anesthesia
- A cancer lesion not being seen or fully removed
Getting ready
To prepare for the test
- Tell your healthcare provider about any medicines and supplements you take. Also tell him or her about any health conditions you may have
- Make sure your rectum and colon are empty for the test. Follow the diet and bowel prep instructions exactly. If you don’t, the test may need to be reschedule
- Plan for a friend or family member to drive you home after the test
If your provider has ordered for you to have a colonoscopy, please review the following instructions: