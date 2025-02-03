Birmingham VA Gastrointestinal (GI)

A colonoscopy is a test to view the inside of your lower digestive tract (colon and rectum). Sometimes it can show the last part of the small intestine (ileum). During the test, small pieces of tissue may be removed for testing. This is called a biopsy. Small growths, such as polyps, may also be removed.

Why is colonoscopy done?

The test is done to help look for colon cancer. And it can help find the source of abdominal pain, bleeding, and changes in bowel habits. It may be needed once a year to every 10 years, depending on factors such as your:

Age

Health history

Family health history

Symptoms

Results from any prior colonoscopy

Risks and possible complications

Bleeding

A puncture or tear in the colon

Risks of anesthesia

A cancer lesion not being seen or fully removed

Getting ready

To prepare for the test