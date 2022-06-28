Maintaining Veteran Access: World Games (July 7-17)
BVAHCS is committed to continuing our mission and maintaining Veteran access to high quality health care while this event is taking place in our city. As a result, we expect the number of staff on-site to remain stable to support our consistent volume of appointments and admissions.
Maintaining Veteran Access to High Quality Health Care During Upcoming World Games (July 7-17)
This is an exciting time for our city! Birmingham will host The World Games 2022 from July 7th thru July 17th with thousands of athletes and fans from around the world visiting our city. There will be 14 venues spanning throughout Birmingham and neighboring cities, including Bowling, DanceSport, Floorball, Gymnastics, Korfball and Powerlifting at the BJCC. An event this size requires a great deal of planning and preparation.
The City of Birmingham is working with federal, state and local partners to maintain a high level of security while minimizing the inconvenience to you. BVAHCS is committed to continuing our mission and maintaining Veteran access to high quality health care while this event is taking place in our city.
The following information is provided to assist as you plan your route and determine the impact to your commuting time.
Main closures around UAB Campus area (South):
According to the city and UAB, direct road closures & traffic control begins at 18th Street S. Traffic interruptions will extend to I65.
Employees and patients who commute using I65 may be affected.
However, traffic delays will ripple throughout the city.
Full road or lane closures:
- 10th Avenue South between 14th and 17th streets - July 4-17
- 17th Street South between 9th and 10th avenues - July 4-17
- The portion of 9th Avenue South between 16th Street South and the 9th Avenue Parking Deck entrance - July 4-17
- 16th Street South between University Boulevard and 10th Avenue South - July 4-17
- Right lane of University Boulevard eastbound between 14th and 16th streets south - July 4-17
- 8th Street South between 10th Avenue South and the Interstate 65 overpass - July 11-13
- 8th Court South - July 11-13
- 9th Court South at 8th Street South as it curves into 10th Street South at 10th Avenue South - July 11-13
Roads open for limited access, no thru traffic:
- 9th Avenue South between 18th Street South and the 9th Avenue Parking Deck
- 10th Avenue South between 18th and 17th streets
- 16th Street South between 11th and 10th avenues
Main closures Downtown (North):
- 12th Avenue North from 16th Street North to 25th Street North
- Rev. Abraham Woods Boulevard from 17th Street North to 25th Street North
- 6th Avenue North from 18th Street North to Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard