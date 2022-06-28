Maintaining Veteran Access: World Games (July 7-17)

Maintaining Veteran Access to High Quality Health Care During Upcoming World Games (July 7-17)

This is an exciting time for our city! Birmingham will host The World Games 2022 from July 7th thru July 17th with thousands of athletes and fans from around the world visiting our city. There will be 14 venues spanning throughout Birmingham and neighboring cities, including Bowling, DanceSport, Floorball, Gymnastics, Korfball and Powerlifting at the BJCC. An event this size requires a great deal of planning and preparation.

The City of Birmingham is working with federal, state and local partners to maintain a high level of security while minimizing the inconvenience to you. BVAHCS is committed to continuing our mission and maintaining Veteran access to high quality health care while this event is taking place in our city.

The following information is provided to assist as you plan your route and determine the impact to your commuting time.