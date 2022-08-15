Infectious Disease Providers

Our current COVID Health Protection Level: Red

COVID risk is: High

Visit our COVID information page

BVAHCS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is located at the Birmingham VA Clinic at 2415 7th Avenue S., Birmingham, AL. Call 866-487-4243 or 205-558-4703 to schedule an appointment at any of our locations or walk-in Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Veterans Crisis Line number is 988 then press 1