Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Palliative Care Providers

Meet the Palliative Care Team!

Cynthia Baker MD

Palliative Care Section Chief

VA Birmingham health care

Phone: 205-933-8101 ext. 335524

Email: cynthia.baker4@va.gov

Carolyn Kezar MD

Palliative Care Physician

VA Birmingham health care

Phone: 205-934-3411

Email: carolyn.kezar@va.gov

Leslie Avant MD

Palliative Care Physician

VA Birmingham health care

Phone: 205-933-8101 ext. 335480

Email: leslie.avant@va.gov

Lyle Walton MD

Palliative Care Physician

VA Birmingham health care

Phone: 205-933-8101 ext. 335355

Email: lyle.walton@va.gov

Keith Swetz MD

Palliative Care Physician

VA Birmingham health care

Phone: 205-933-8101 ext. 337306

Email: keith.swetz@va.gov

