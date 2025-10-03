New Associated Health Trainees on Stipend
The Birmingham VA Health Care System has implemented a new system for onboarding Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) titled Account Provisioning and Deprovisioning System (APDS)
What is the process for provisioning trainees?
- An HPT coordinator logs into IAM Account Provisioning/Deprovisioning (APD) System and sends an Invite to the HPT Invitee.
- The HPT Invitee receives an Invitation email with a link to Access VA and an invitation code.
- The HPT Invitee uses the Access VA link to navigate to the IAM Invitation Service.
- The HPT Invitee enters in their invitation code from the invitation email and fills out the required forms within IAM Invitation Service (starting with the Initial Worksheet).
- The HPT Invitee submits the forms, populating the Profile Creation page of their provision within the IAM Account Provisioning/Deprovisioning (APD) System.
- The Profile Creation page is now unlocked for the HPT coordinator, allowing them to fill out the remaining fields and submit the profile.
- The HPT Coordinator selects a VA Active Directory email for the HPT Invitee and submits the profile.
- The HPT Invitee must complete their Special Agency Check (SAC) Adjudication and required Training courses so they can become active.
Application Forms/Training
All forms/certificates below must be returned with your packet. A list of required forms to submit, the recommended timing, and individual responsible for initiating the steps is included in the Associated Health - Paid Checklist.
**Forms are not viewable on MAC computers. Please use a PC**
Please include this checklist with your packet and place the forms in the same order as the checklist. It will take approximately 2 hours to complete the forms and training. Retain a copy of all completed forms for your records.
Requirements at the Conclusion of VA Training
For trainees completing a program and leaving the VA:
- Verify that you have completed and signed all progress notes, orders, and patient requests.
- Turn in your PIV card to the PIV Office in Human Resources rooms 1926 - 1929.
- Check out with your service or department.
- Computer Clearance.
- Complete the VA Trainee Satisfaction Survey https://www.va.gov/OAA/surveys/.
- Consider VA Employment.
Patient Privacy: Patient privacy at the BVAHCS is not only governed by the HIPAA regulations, but also the Privacy Act. Patient information may not be taken out of the BVAHCS building in paper or electronic form under any circumstances. Maintenance of any type of “log book” with patient information is strictly prohibited. Please contact the Privacy Officer for release of information or privacy concerns at ext. 33-3162.