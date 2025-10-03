New Associated Health Trainees on Stipend

Application Forms/Training

All forms/certificates below must be returned with your packet. A list of required forms to submit, the recommended timing, and individual responsible for initiating the steps is included in the Associated Health - Paid Checklist.

**Forms are not viewable on MAC computers. Please use a PC**

Please include this checklist with your packet and place the forms in the same order as the checklist. It will take approximately 2 hours to complete the forms and training. Retain a copy of all completed forms for your records.