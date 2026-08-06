Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Program

While in the program, Veterans are provided with ongoing support services like referrals to housing programs, resources for help with transportation, clothing and other needs, and information on how employment will affect their current benefits.

About us

CWT case managers assist Veterans in obtaining and refining employment skills, preparing resumes and job applications, practicing interview techniques, finding job opportunities, and adapting to the work environment.

Veterans can get assistance with various employment needs, such as:

Creation of job objectives

Information on the local job market and trends

Information on various industries

Navigating online job boards and applications

Setting up email addresses

Job leads

Help with resume writing

Interview skills

CWT is made up of 6 components: