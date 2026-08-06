Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Program
The CWT Program offers job development and counseling services to Veterans facing various employment barriers, including medical and/or mental health disorders, homelessness, or a combination of these challenges.
While in the program, Veterans are provided with ongoing support services like referrals to housing programs, resources for help with transportation, clothing and other needs, and information on how employment will affect their current benefits.
About us
CWT case managers assist Veterans in obtaining and refining employment skills, preparing resumes and job applications, practicing interview techniques, finding job opportunities, and adapting to the work environment.
Veterans can get assistance with various employment needs, such as:
- Creation of job objectives
- Information on the local job market and trends
- Information on various industries
- Navigating online job boards and applications
- Setting up email addresses
- Job leads
- Help with resume writing
- Interview skills
CWT is made up of 6 components:
Transitional Work (CWT/TW)
The TW Program places Veterans in rehabilitative work settings, either within VA or other federal agencies, or with private businesses in the community. The program duration varies based on each participant's needs and vocational goals, but it generally should not exceed one year.
Participants in the TW Program take part in at least 20 hours of structured vocational rehabilitation activities per week through assigned temporary therapeutic work assignments.
Transitional Residence Program (CWT/TR)
The TR Program is a 12-bed, community-based residential program. It provides a structured therapeutic environment where Veterans participate in vocational rehabilitation activities. Assigned case managers work closely with Veterans to help them secure permanent housing and competitive employment, as well as manage their finances, time, leisure activities, social skills, personal hygiene, and overall health and wellness.
Veterans enrolled in CBES, TW, or IPS can be referred to the TR Program by their case managers.
Individual Placement and Support (CWT/IPS)
The IPS Program helps Veterans diagnosed with severe mental illness (SMI) pursue competitive employment in the community and onsite support services.
IPS case managers continue to work with clients and employers at job sites based on a Veteran’s needs, including after job placement to help Veterans maintain their employment. Additionally, IPS staff assists clients with job carving and advocates for any necessary accommodations.
Community-Based Employment Services (CWT/CBES)
The CBES Program helps Veterans pursue competitive employment in the community. It supports Veterans facing various barriers to employment, such as medical and/or mental health disorders, homelessness, and other challenges. Case managers assist participants with vocational assessments, job searches, interview skills, and job development.
Veterans receive support services both before and after job placement, along with referrals to additional VA and community services.
Supported Education (CWT/Supp.Ed.)
Supported Education offers case-managed, recovery-focused educational assistance to Veterans who want to pursue educational opportunities. The program provides information on accessing and utilizing available educational benefits, as well as help with school applications and connecting with counselors.
Case managers provide Veterans with intensive support throughout the application process, including career counseling, networking with other agencies, and visiting campuses.
Veterans can participate in Supported Education without being enrolled in another CWT component.
Vocational Assistance
The CWT Program offers vocational assistance to Veterans on a drop-in basis. Vocational rehabilitation specialists provide support services for Veterans seeking employment, education, or retraining.
Eligibility
To be eligible for all CWT programs, Veterans must:
- Be eligible for VA services
- Have a signed referral (CWT consult) from a VA provider with medical privileges, such as a psychiatrist, psychologist, physician, select nurse practitioner, or licensed clinical social worker
- Obtain medical clearance from a VA medical provider
- Have a primary care physician and a mental health treatment coordinator
Contact us
Birmingham East VA Clinic
7901 Crestwood Boulevard
Irondale, AL 35210-2611
Phone: