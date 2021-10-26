COVID-19 Safety Measures and Information

Testing for COVID-19



If you wish to get tested for COVID-19, please contact your VA primary care provider. If getting a test is necessary, your provider can arrange an appointment for you to be tested at a VA or a community clinic.



If you receive a COVID-19 test at a VA facility, your provider will notify you of the results. You can also find your test results online through My HealtheVet.

Patients undergoing invasive procedures at a Birmingham VA facility should undergo testing for COVID-19 within 72 hours of their procedure and self-quarantine prior to their procedure. Talk with your provider about testing and self-quarantine requirements.



COVID-19 Vaccinations



All Veterans, their spouses, caregivers, and CHAMPVA recipients including adolescents ages 12-17 are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Birmingham VA facilities — even Veterans who don’t use VA for their care.

VA is currently following many COVID-19 variants, including the Delta variant:

Research suggests the Delta variant spreads more easily and quickly than other variants.

Medical treatments we are using to treat COVID-19 patients may be less effective against the Delta variant.

The Delta variant is now the predominant COVID-19 variant in the United States.

Being fully vaccinated is the best protection against the Delta variant. COVID-19 vaccines offer good protection against the variants we know most about, and widespread vaccination can prevent unnecessary deaths and hospitalizations.

Have you gotten your first dose and don’t think you need your second? Consider this: The Delta variant most severely impacts those who are either unvaccinated or only received their first of two-dose vaccine series, such as Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

Even if you are late for your second dose, you should still get it. VA will provide the second doses to employees, Veterans, or anyone who qualifies under the Save Lives Act, such as spouses and caregivers — no matter where they received their first dose.

To receive the vaccine at a Birmingham VA location, sign up on our website or by calling 866-487-4243.

Got questions about the vaccine? Talk to your VA provider or visit the VA website to get the facts.



COVID-19 Booster Shots

BVAHCS is administering the Pfizer-BioNTech and J&J/Janssen Covid-19 booster shots at its main facility, Birmingham VA Clinic, and Huntsville Outpatient Clinic on Mondays – Fridays, 8:00 am -3:00 pm. You can also get your vaccine at one of the local Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs).

You can also call us at 1-866-487-4243 or 205-558-4703 to schedule an appointment for your booster shot.

Booster Shot Eligibility

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For people who received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated at least 2 months ago.

Note that BVAHCS administers the Pfizer and Janssen products.

Visit VA’s Questions webpage (https://www.va.gov/.../have-questions-before-you-get.../) for questions and answers regarding COVID-19 vaccine.

Visitor Restrictions:

All visitors must be screened for COVID-19, complete a temperature check, and wear a face covering for the duration of their visit.

Inpatients who do not have COVID-19 are allowed one adult visitor during each 24-hour period the patient is in the hospital. The visitor should remain in the room with the patient for the entire visit and wear a mask at all times in the facility.

No visitors are allowed for inpatients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and remain under infection-control isolation with transmission-based precautions. Once transmission-based precautions are removed, one adult visitor per day is allowed.

In exceptional circumstances, such as end-of-life situations, additional visitors can be considered when appropriate.

Outpatients may bring one person with them to an appointment at a VA facility. All visitors must be screened for COVID-19, complete a temperature check, and wear a face covering for the duration of their visit. Children are allowed to enter the facility if necessary; however, they must follow social distancing and masking guidelines.

In exceptional circumstances, such as end-of-life situations, additional visitors can be considered when appropriate. Emergency room visitation is at the discretion of the treating physician and the charge nurse.

Talk to Us About Your Options



Face-to-face appointments are available, and virtual care is always an option for Veterans who prefer it. Your VA provider may recommend postponing appointments and procedures that may put you at higher risk of getting COVID-19.

Talk to your VA care team members about your treatment options and the precautions being taken to safeguard your health. Contact your VA provider using My HealtheVet Secure Messaging, or call 866-487-4243 to speak to a telephone triage nurse.

You can also talk to one of the patient advocates from Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Central time at 205-933-8101.

Geneva Robinson: ext. 334740

Stanley Spillers: ext. 336984

Allison Brock (Huntsville Clinic): ext. 414043

Vickie Gavin (Birmingham Clinic): ext. 333844

For your convenience and safety, you can still use telehealth and virtual tools to access VA care. Please ask about virtual appointments if in-person care isn’t necessary.



VA Virtual Care



Using VA virtual care tools, you can continue to access high-quality VA care safely and securely from home. The Birmingham VA Health Care System has increased virtual care by 340% in the past year.

Virtual Appointments: VA offers video or phone appointments if you choose to stay home. Using VA Video Connect, you can connect with your VA care team from home over video using your computer or mobile device. Phone appointments are also available if VA Video Connect is not an option for you (e.g., if you don’t have internet access or a computer or mobile device).

To set up a virtual care appointment, send your provider a secure message on My HealtheVet or call us:

Birmingham Area: 205-558-7095

Outside Birmingham Area: 866-487-4243

My HealtheVet Secure Messaging: With My HealtheVet, you can send messages to your VA care team online. Use Secure Messaging to ask your VA providers nonurgent health questions or to schedule an appointment.

Register at va.govor by calling the Birmingham My HealtheVet Coordinator at 205-933-8101, ext. 3903.

Prescription Refills: You can refill your VA prescriptions and ship them to your doorstep using My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill app. You can also manage prescriptions by calling the Birmingham VA pharmacy:

Birmingham Area: 205-939-4580

Outside Birmingham Area: 888-250-3510

VA Apps: VA has developed mobile apps to support Veterans through the COVID-19 pandemic. The Annie App for Veterans can help you monitor possible COVID-19 symptoms, and the COVID Coach app can support your mental health and self-care. Learn more and find all of VA’s apps at the VA App Store.



Preparing for Your In-Person Visit



Your safety is our mission. We have precautions in place to protect Veterans and VA employees. All visitors to Birmingham VA facilities are required to follow the 3 W’s:

Wear a face covering. Watch your distance (stay 6 feet apart). Wash your hands.

Please note that all facility visitors — even those who have been fully vaccinated — must wear a face covering. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommends that everyone wear a face covering in health care settings. And although state and local rules have changed, the national VA face covering policy remains in place to protect the safety of Veterans, family members, and employees at all VA medical facilities. If you don’t have a face covering or forgot yours at home, we will provide you with one.

Please observe the following rules during your visit:

Arrival Time: You will be allowed to enter the facility no more than 30 minutes before your scheduled appointment.

COVID-19 Screening: Please note that a member of our staff will check your temperature before you may enter the building. Some procedures require a COVID-19 test before your visit.

Shuttle Procedures: Veterans who use the shuttle from the Birmingham VA parking deck will be screened for COVID-19 risk before boarding the shuttle. Shuttles will operate at 50% capacity, and all passengers are required to wear a face covering and observe physical distancing rules while on board the shuttle.

Thank you for helping us keep Birmingham VA Health Care System facilities safe for everyone.