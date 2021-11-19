Former Residents

Dr. Melanie Evans was born in Stuttgart, Germany, the daughter of two Army Colonels (Ret). Her family later relocated to Ft. Benning in Columbus, GA where she grew up. She graduated from the University of Georgia with a B.S. in Psychology and then earned her M.S in Biology from Georgia State University. She went on to attend the Dental College of Georgia at Augusta University, earning her D.M.D. degree. While in dental school, she served as the President of SNDA, was a tutor for Waxing, Operative and Fixed Pros, and traveled to Nicaragua and Haiti on mission trips. In addition, she volunteered countless hours to various community service organizations. As a daughter of military veterans, what Dr. Evans’ enjoys most about being a resident at the VA hospital is the relationships she builds with her patients and the opportunity to give back to those who have served our country. After completing the AEGD program, she plans to return to Georgia to practice.