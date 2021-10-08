What Is Whole Health?

Whole Health System is an evidenced based approach that uses conventional and complementary modalities to help you achieve your best health and life. The Whole Health System focuses on self-empowerment, self- healing and self-care.

Whole Health in the VA is divided into 3 components:

The Pathway

The Core program which involves the introductory class- Introduction to Whole Health . During this 2 hour class you will explore the Circle of Health, Complete a Personal Inventory and reflect on what really matters to you. After this introduction you may choose to work with a Whole Health Coach or join a group such as Taking Charge of My Life and Health (TCMLH).

The Well-Being Programs

These classes are designed to provide You with tools and skills to improve Your health and life. This includes Yoga, Tai Chi, and Mindfulness.

Whole Health Clinical Care

Providing inpatient and outpatient care that is Centered around healing environments and healing relationships.

For More Information Contact:

Kroshona Tabb, PhD

Whole Health Program Manager

Kroshona.Tabb@va.gov

Or visit the VA National Whole Health Website: https://www.va.gov/wholehealth/