Alayne Markland, DO, MSc
Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Gerontology, Geriatrics, and Palliative Care, University of Alabama at Birmingham | Clinician Researcher, Birmingham VA Health Care System | Director of Birmingham/Atlanta Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinic Center
Personal Statement
Dr. Markland is an Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Gerontology, Geriatrics, and Palliative Care at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) in Birmingham, Alabama. She is also a nationally recognized clinician researcher at the Birmingham VA Health Care System and the Director of Birmingham/Atlanta Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinic Center (GRECC). Her overarching research goal focuses on optimizing community-based life functioning through the prevention and treatment of geriatric syndromes in older individuals with a specific focus on lower urinary tract symptoms and incontinence. Incontinence has enormous implications for personal dignity and quality of life. She serves as both PI and co-Investigator on a variety of NIH-funded and VA-funded research projects to enhance nonsurgical care in this area. Additionally, she serves as the Director of the Birmingham/Atlanta Geriatric Research, Educational, and Clinical Center (GRECC). Dr. Markland is an Associate Professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and serves as the Gerontology, Geriatrics, and Palliative Care Research Core Division leader and the Director of Research Mentorship. To this work, she brings clinical geriatric medicine expertise and 15-years of experience treating adults with lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS), analyzing population-based studies, conducting clinical intervention research focused on behavioral and pharmacologic treatments, improving measures related to bladder and bowel symptoms, and performing systematic reviews and meta-analyses.
Education
- BS, Southwestern University, Georgetown, TX
- DO, University of North Texas Health Science Center, Fort Worth, TX
- Resident, University of California - Davis, Sacramento, CA
- Fellow & MSc, University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, TX
Research Interests
- Population-based studies of lower urinary tract symptoms, urinary incontinence, and bowel symptoms
- Clinical intervention research on lower urinary tract symptoms and bowel symptoms
- Measurement of lower urinary tract symptoms and bowel symptoms
- Systematic reviews and meta-analysis expertise
Recent Publications
- Markland AD, Chu H, Epperson CN, Nodora J, Shoham D, Smith A, Sutcliffe S, Townsend M, Zhou J, Bavendam T; Prevention of Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms (PLUS) Research Consortium. Occupation and lower urinary tract symptoms in women: A rapid review and meta-analysis from the PLUS research consortium. Neurourol Urodyn. 2018;37 (8):2881-2892. PMID: 30272814
- Markland AD, Okosun IS, Vaughan CM, Goode PS, Burgio KL, Johnson TM, II. Cluster Analysis of Multiple Chronic Conditions Associated with Urinary Incontinence Among US Women. BJU Int. 2018;122(6):1041-1048. PMID: 29745041.
- Markland AD, Dunivan G, Vaughan CM, Rogers R. Anal Receptive Intercourse: and Associations with Fecal Incontinence in US Adults. Am J Gastro. 2016 Feb;111(2):269-74. PMID: 26753893
- Markland AD, Burgio KL, Whitehead WE, Richter HE, Wilcox CM, Redden DT, Beasley TM, Goode PS. Loperamide Versus Psyllium Fiber for Treatment of Fecal Incontinence: The Fecal Incontinence Prescription (Rx) Management (FIRM) Randomized Clinical Trial. Dis Colon Rectum. 2015 Oct;58(10):983-93. PMID: 26347971.
- Markland AD, Burgio KL, Beasley TM, David SL, Redden DT, Goode PS. Psychometric evaluation of an online and paper accidental bowel leakage questionnaire: The ICIQ-B questionnaire. Neurourol Urodyn. 2017;36 (1):166-170. PubMed PMID: 26473313.