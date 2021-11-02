Alayne Markland, DO, MSc

Alayne.Markland@va.gov

Personal Statement

Dr. Markland is an Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Gerontology, Geriatrics, and Palliative Care at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) in Birmingham, Alabama. She is also a nationally recognized clinician researcher at the Birmingham VA Health Care System and the Director of Birmingham/Atlanta Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinic Center (GRECC). Her overarching research goal focuses on optimizing community-based life functioning through the prevention and treatment of geriatric syndromes in older individuals with a specific focus on lower urinary tract symptoms and incontinence. Incontinence has enormous implications for personal dignity and quality of life. She serves as both PI and co-Investigator on a variety of NIH-funded and VA-funded research projects to enhance nonsurgical care in this area. Additionally, she serves as the Director of the Birmingham/Atlanta Geriatric Research, Educational, and Clinical Center (GRECC). Dr. Markland is an Associate Professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and serves as the Gerontology, Geriatrics, and Palliative Care Research Core Division leader and the Director of Research Mentorship. To this work, she brings clinical geriatric medicine expertise and 15-years of experience treating adults with lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS), analyzing population-based studies, conducting clinical intervention research focused on behavioral and pharmacologic treatments, improving measures related to bladder and bowel symptoms, and performing systematic reviews and meta-analyses.

Education

BS, Southwestern University, Georgetown, TX

DO, University of North Texas Health Science Center, Fort Worth, TX

Resident, University of California - Davis, Sacramento, CA

Fellow & MSc, University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, TX

Research Interests

Population-based studies of lower urinary tract symptoms, urinary incontinence, and bowel symptoms

Clinical intervention research on lower urinary tract symptoms and bowel symptoms

Measurement of lower urinary tract symptoms and bowel symptoms

Systematic reviews and meta-analysis expertise

Recent Publications