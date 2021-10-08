Allison Hawley, MS
Chief, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Birmingham VA Health Care System 205-933-8101 Allison.Hawley@va.gov
Education
- BS, Birmingham-Southern College
- MS, Physical Therapy, University of Alabama at Birmingham
Clinical Roles
Chief, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Service (PMRS) - Birmingham VA Healthcare System
- 2018—present
- In this role, I provide administrative and clinical leadership and oversee policy planning, budget, operations, and performance of PMRS, which is a complex service composed of interdisciplinary staff with multiple professions ranging from technical and clinical located within a tertiary care setting. PMRS includes both inpatient and outpatient services spread across three sites that span the following clinical areas: Physiatry, Chronic Pain Management, Physical and Occupational Therapy, Amputee, Traumatic Brain Injury, Spinal Cord Injury, Yoga, Tai Chi, Acupuncture, Chiropractic Care, Blind Rehabilitation Medical Management, and Mobility Clinic.
Clinic Operations Manager for the Birmingham VA Clinic
- 2017—2019
- The BVAC functions as a large, multi-specialty outpatient clinic. In this position, I planned, organized, directed, coordinated, and evaluated day-to-day operations. I worked collaboratively with various clinical and administrative service chiefs to ensure effective and efficient operations.
Surgical Administrative Officer
- 2011—2016
- In this role, I executed great autonomy in decision making for the service and set priorities for competing deadlines and effectively led multiple, multidisciplinary process teams. BVAHCS's Surgical Service is highly complex with 15 specialities including Optometry and Podiatry, as well as a highly affiliated training program. The service consists of paid, without compensation, and fee employees as well as residents and trainees across various disciplines, with presence in inpatient, outpatient, and community based clinics.
Program Analyst - VISN 7 Geriatrics and Extended Care (GEC), Birmingham GEC Service
- 2007—2011
- GEC is a complex care delivery system that crosses multiple disciplines to provide care for frail elderly. GEC encompasses a vast array of services, including Nursing Home Care; Respite; Palliative Care; Home Care; Medical Foster Home; Adult Day Health Care; Home Based Primary Care; Dementia Care; and Home Oxygen Oversight Committee.