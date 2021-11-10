Allyson Varley, PhD

Allyson.Varley@va.gov

Personal Statement

Dr. Varley is a Research Health Scientist in Health Services Research & Development (HSR&D) at the Birmingham VA Medical Center. Her doctoral training and expertise are in the application of mixed-methods approaches to health behavior and implementation research. Dr. Varley’s program of research has focused on methods to advance the implementation of pain and addiction treatments across health care settings. A major theme of her work has been understanding the context for implementation in primary care. She has explored patient-centered service design in VA’s Homeless Patient Aligned Care Teams (HPACTs) and works on the QUERI-funded CONDUIT project, which aims to increase access to medications for opioid use disorder, as a qualitative and implementation scientist. Dr. Varley also explores primary care experiences for Veterans with homeless experience that have co-occurring chronic pain and addiction under the mentorship

Education

BA, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

MPH, University of Alabama at Birmingham

PhD, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Research Interests

Understanding patient experience and implementation of best practices in primary care

Understanding prevalence and correlates of substance use

Developing, testing, and implementing interventions for pain management

Recent Publications