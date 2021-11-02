Amit Gaggar, MD, PhD
Staff Physician, Birmingham VA Health Care System | Endowed Professor of Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham
205-933-8101 x334745
amit.gaggar@va.gov
Personal Statement
Dr. Gaggar is a Staff Physician at the Birmingham VA Health Care System where his research focuses on the role of proteases/antiproteases in the pathophysiology of chronic lung diseases. His group has made seminal observations to unique pathways that augment neutrophilic inflammation and cellular dysfunction via proteolytic dysfunction. Further, his group also examines neutrophil phenotypes and chronic lung disease, including defining immunoregulatory neutrophil subsets and novel effector molecules derived from these cells. These findings, along with the central translational themes in his pulmonary and critical care research, highlight the collaborative and integrated nature of Dr. Gaggar’s research program. Their work integrates both airway and vascular injury, and examines unique potential therapeutic pathways for disease modulation.
Education
- BS, University of Michigan
- MD, University of Michigan
- PhD, University of Alabama at Birmingham
Research Interests
- Neutrophilic inflammation in chronic lung diseases
- Protease impact in lung disease
- Matrikines in lung disease
- Biomarkers and therapeutic targeting in chronic lung disease
- Biology of organ transplantation
