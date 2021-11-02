Amit Gaggar, MD, PhD

205-933-8101 x334745

amit.gaggar@va.gov

Personal Statement

Dr. Gaggar is a Staff Physician at the Birmingham VA Health Care System where his research focuses on the role of proteases/antiproteases in the pathophysiology of chronic lung diseases. His group has made seminal observations to unique pathways that augment neutrophilic inflammation and cellular dysfunction via proteolytic dysfunction. Further, his group also examines neutrophil phenotypes and chronic lung disease, including defining immunoregulatory neutrophil subsets and novel effector molecules derived from these cells. These findings, along with the central translational themes in his pulmonary and critical care research, highlight the collaborative and integrated nature of Dr. Gaggar’s research program. Their work integrates both airway and vascular injury, and examines unique potential therapeutic pathways for disease modulation.

Education

BS, University of Michigan

MD, University of Michigan

PhD, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Research Interests

Neutrophilic inflammation in chronic lung diseases

Protease impact in lung disease

Matrikines in lung disease

Biomarkers and therapeutic targeting in chronic lung disease

Biology of organ transplantation

Recent Publications