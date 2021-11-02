Ann Elizabeth Montgomery, PhD
Associate Professor, UAB School of Public Health, Health Behavior, Birmingham, AL Affiliated Investigator, Birmingham/Atlanta Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center (GRECC), Birmingham, AL
Personal Statement
Dr. Montgomery has 20 years’ experience working in the field of homelessness and housing. Since its inception in 2009, she has worked with the National Center on Homelessness among Veterans (NCHAV) to develop and implement a diverse research agenda emphasizing homelessness prevention, interventions to prevent and end homelessness among high-need Veterans, and the demography, epidemiology, and services utilization of Veterans experiencing homelessness. Dr. Montgomery’s work—including research, evaluation, and policy analysis—informs U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) programs and policies at the national level directed toward ending homelessness among Veterans. She has extensive experience using VA administrative data sources to address her primary research interests: identifying homelessness and risk among Veterans seeking healthcare, assessing interventions intended to mitigate this risk, and studying vulnerable populations and related health disparities. Her work focuses largely on addressing social determinants of health—including housing instability, gender, violence, rurality, employment, and justice involvement—to improve the health of Veterans.
Education
- BA, Boston College, Chestnut Hill, MA
- MPA, Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs, New York, NY
- MSW, Columbia University School of Social Work, New York, NY
- PhD, University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) School of Public Health, Birmingham, AL
Research Interests
- Identification of Current Homelessness and Imminent Risk
- Assessment of Adverse Social Determinants of Health among Veterans
- Examination of Suicide Prevention among Veterans
- Exploration of Vulnerable Populations and Health Disparities
- Evaluation of Interventions to Prevent and End Homelessness
Recent Publications
- Montgomery AE, Tsai J, Blosnich JR. Demographic correlates of Veterans’ adverse social determinants of health. Am J Prev Med. 2020;59(6):828–836. doi:10.1016/j.amepre.2020.05.024
- Montgomery AE, Dichter ME, Blosnich JR. Gender differences in the predictors of suicide-related morbidity among Veterans reporting current housing instability. Med Care. 2021;59:S36–S41. doi:10.1097/MLR.0000000000001422
- Montgomery AE, Dichter ME, Byrne TH, Blosnich JR. Intervention to address homelessness and all-cause and suicide mortality among unstably housed U.S. Veterans, 2012–2016. J Epi Comm Health. 2021;75:380–386. doi:10.1136/jech-2020-214664
- Montgomery AE, Szymkowiak D, Tsai J. Housing instability and homeless program use among Veterans: The intersection of race, sex, and homelessness. Hous Pol Deb. 2020;30(3):396–408. doi:10.1080/10511482.2020.1712613
- Montgomery AE, Rahman AKM F, Chhabra M, Cusack MC, True G. The importance of context: Linking Veterans screening positive for housing instability with responsive interventions. Admin Pol Ment Health Ser Res. 2021;48(1):23–35. doi:10.1007/s10488-020-01028-z
