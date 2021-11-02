Ann Elizabeth Montgomery, PhD

Ann.Montgomery2@va.gov

Personal Statement

Dr. Montgomery has 20 years’ experience working in the field of homelessness and housing. Since its inception in 2009, she has worked with the National Center on Homelessness among Veterans (NCHAV) to develop and implement a diverse research agenda emphasizing homelessness prevention, interventions to prevent and end homelessness among high-need Veterans, and the demography, epidemiology, and services utilization of Veterans experiencing homelessness. Dr. Montgomery’s work—including research, evaluation, and policy analysis—informs U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) programs and policies at the national level directed toward ending homelessness among Veterans. She has extensive experience using VA administrative data sources to address her primary research interests: identifying homelessness and risk among Veterans seeking healthcare, assessing interventions intended to mitigate this risk, and studying vulnerable populations and related health disparities. Her work focuses largely on addressing social determinants of health—including housing instability, gender, violence, rurality, employment, and justice involvement—to improve the health of Veterans.

Education

BA, Boston College, Chestnut Hill, MA

MPA, Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs, New York, NY

MSW, Columbia University School of Social Work, New York, NY

PhD, University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) School of Public Health, Birmingham, AL

Research Interests

Identification of Current Homelessness and Imminent Risk

Assessment of Adverse Social Determinants of Health among Veterans

Examination of Suicide Prevention among Veterans

Exploration of Vulnerable Populations and Health Disparities

Evaluation of Interventions to Prevent and End Homelessness

