Anupam Agarwal, MD
Staff Physician, Birmingham VA Health Care System Professor & Director, Division of Nephrology, Executive Vice Dean, UAB School of Medicine
205-933-8101 x336676
Anupam.Agarwal@va.gov
Personal Statement
Dr. Agarwal’s research program has provided critical insights regarding the protective nature and significance of heme oxygenase-1 (HO-1) in acute kidney injury (AKI), and the molecular regulation of the human HO-1 gene. His research efforts include three main areas. (i) His laboratory is studying the molecular regulation of the human HO-1 gene in renal and vascular injury. Studies have identified key regulatory regions in the human HO-1 gene that mediate induction in response to stimuli such as heme, cytokines, nitric oxide and growth factors. (ii) The functional significance of HO-1 gene expression is also being evaluated in animal models of acute kidney injury and chronic kidney disease using knockout and cell specific HO-1 expression (e.g. proximal tubules, myeloid cells). Single cell and single nucleus RNA sequencing studies are being performed to elucidate the cell specific transcriptomic response to AKI. (iii) His laboratory is also exploring the role of lymphangiogenesis in the pathogenesis of AKI and AKI to CKD.
Education
- MBBS, Kasturba Medical College
- MD, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh, India
- DM, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh, India
- Fellow, University of Minnesota
Research Interests
- Heme oxygenase-1 serves a protective response in AKI
- Transcriptional regulation of human heme oxygenase-1 gene expression
- Heme oxygenase-1 and the immune response
- Lymphangiogenesis in AKI
Recent Publications
- Black LM, Lever JM, Traylor AM, Chen B, Yang Z, Esman SK, Jiang Y, Cutter GR, Boddu R, George JF, Agarwal A. Divergent effects of AKI to CKD models on inflammation and fibrosis. Am J Physiol, Renal Physiol, 2018;315:F1107-F1118. PMCID: PMC6230746
- Zarjou A, Black LM, Bolisetty S, Traylor AM, Bowhay SA, Zhang MZ, Harris RC, Agarwal A. Dynamic signature of lymphangiogenesis during acute kidney injury and chronic kidney disease. Lab Invest. 2019 2019;99:1376-1388. PMCID: PMC6716993.
- *Hull TD, *Kamal AK, *Boddu R, *Bolisetty S, Guo L, *Tisher CC, *Rangarajan S, *Chen B, Curtis LM, George JF, Agarwal A. (2015) Heme oxygenase-1 expression regulates trafficking of myeloid cells in AKI. J Am Soc Nephrol. 26:2139-2151. PMCID: PMC4552119. Accompanying editorial by Kinsey G. Myeloid cell HO-ming in AKI. JASN, 2015.
- *Lever JM, *Boddu R, George JF, Agarwal A. (2016) Heme oxygenase-1 in kidney health and disease. Antioxidants Redox Signaling, 25:165-183. PMCID: PMC4948210. Figure featured on the cover of the July issue of the journal.
- *Lever JM, *Hull TD, *Boddu R, Pepin ME, *Black LM, *Adedoyin OO, Yang Z, Traylor AM, Jiang Y, Li Z, Peabody JE, Eckenrode HE, Crossman D, Crowley MR, Bolisetty S, Zimmerman KA, Wende AR, Mrug M, Yoder BK, Agarwal A, and George JF. Resident macrophages reprogram toward a developmental state after acute kidney injury. JCI Insight, 2019 Jan 24;4(2). pii: 125503. PMCID: PMC6413788.