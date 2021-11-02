Anupam Agarwal, MD

205-933-8101 x336676

Anupam.Agarwal@va.gov

Personal Statement

Dr. Agarwal’s research program has provided critical insights regarding the protective nature and significance of heme oxygenase-1 (HO-1) in acute kidney injury (AKI), and the molecular regulation of the human HO-1 gene. His research efforts include three main areas. (i) His laboratory is studying the molecular regulation of the human HO-1 gene in renal and vascular injury. Studies have identified key regulatory regions in the human HO-1 gene that mediate induction in response to stimuli such as heme, cytokines, nitric oxide and growth factors. (ii) The functional significance of HO-1 gene expression is also being evaluated in animal models of acute kidney injury and chronic kidney disease using knockout and cell specific HO-1 expression (e.g. proximal tubules, myeloid cells). Single cell and single nucleus RNA sequencing studies are being performed to elucidate the cell specific transcriptomic response to AKI. (iii) His laboratory is also exploring the role of lymphangiogenesis in the pathogenesis of AKI and AKI to CKD.

Education

MBBS, Kasturba Medical College

MD, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh, India

DM, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh, India

Fellow, University of Minnesota

Research Interests

Heme oxygenase-1 serves a protective response in AKI

Transcriptional regulation of human heme oxygenase-1 gene expression

Heme oxygenase-1 and the immune response

Lymphangiogenesis in AKI

Recent Publications