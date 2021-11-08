Brent Carter, MD

acarter@uabmc.edu

Personal Statement

Dr. Carter received his medical degree at the University of Missouri. His post-graduate training as a resident in internal medicine and as a fellow in pulmonary and critical care medicine was completed at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine. Dr. Carter became a professor in Internal Medicine at the University of Iowa. He is now a professor in medicine and Scientific Director of the Interstitial Lung Disease Program at UAB.

Dr. Carter’s research interests are related to the regulation of inflammatory and fibrotic responses that occur in the lung in environmental lung injury and pulmonary fibrosis. Dr. Carter’s studies include investigations to understand the role of mitochondrial bioenergetics and mitochondrial turnover and biogenesis have in modulating the phenotype of alveolar macrophages. The studies suggest that the phenotype of alveolar macrophages is a critical regulator of fibrotic responses in the lung.

Education

BA, William Jewell

MD, University of Missouri

Resident, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine

Fellow, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine

Research Interests

Transcriptional regulation of cytokine genes

Generation of reactive oxygen species as a regulator of innate immune response

Mitochondrial-derived H2O2 in macrophages contributes to the fibrotic phenotype.

The macrophage phenotype can accelerate progression of fibrotic repair

Recent Publications