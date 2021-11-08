Brent Carter, MD
Staff Physician, Birmingham VA Medical Center | Professor, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham | Scientific Director, Interstitial Lung Disease Program, University of Alabama at Birmingham
Personal Statement
Dr. Carter received his medical degree at the University of Missouri. His post-graduate training as a resident in internal medicine and as a fellow in pulmonary and critical care medicine was completed at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine. Dr. Carter became a professor in Internal Medicine at the University of Iowa. He is now a professor in medicine and Scientific Director of the Interstitial Lung Disease Program at UAB.
Dr. Carter’s research interests are related to the regulation of inflammatory and fibrotic responses that occur in the lung in environmental lung injury and pulmonary fibrosis. Dr. Carter’s studies include investigations to understand the role of mitochondrial bioenergetics and mitochondrial turnover and biogenesis have in modulating the phenotype of alveolar macrophages. The studies suggest that the phenotype of alveolar macrophages is a critical regulator of fibrotic responses in the lung.
Education
- BA, William Jewell
- MD, University of Missouri
- Resident, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
- Fellow, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
Research Interests
- Transcriptional regulation of cytokine genes
- Generation of reactive oxygen species as a regulator of innate immune response
- Mitochondrial-derived H2O2 in macrophages contributes to the fibrotic phenotype.
- The macrophage phenotype can accelerate progression of fibrotic repair
Recent Publications
- Larson-Casey, J.L., Gu, L., Jackson, P.L., Briles, D.E., Hale, J.Y., Blalock, J.E., Wells, J.M., Deshane, J.S., Wang, Y., Davis, D., Antony, V.B., Massicano, A.V.F., Lapi, S.E., and Carter, A.B.: Macrophage Rac2 is required to reduce the severity of cigarette smoke-induced pneumonia. Am J Respir Crit Care Med, 198:1288-1301, 2018. PMID: 29807791.
- He, C., Larson-Casey, J.L., Davis, D., Hanumanthu, V.S., Longhini, A.L.F., Thannickal, V.J., Gu, L., Carter A.B. NOX4 Modulates Macrophage Phenotype and Mitochondrial Biogenesis in Asbestosis. JCI Insight. 4:e126551, 2019. PMID: 31434799.
- Larson-Casey, J.L., Vaid, M., Gu, L., He, C., Cai, G.Q., Ding, Q., Davis, D., Berryhill, T.F., Wilson, L.S., Barnes, S., Neighbors, J.D., Hohl, R.J., Zimmerman, K.A., Yoder, B.K., Longhini, A.L.F., Hanumanthu, V.S., Surolia, R., Antony, V.B., Carter, A.B. Increased flux through the mevalonate pathway mediates fibrotic repair without injury. J Clin Invest 129: 4962-4978, 2019. PMID: 31609245.
- Gu, L., Surolia, R., Larson-Casey, J.L., He, C., Davis, D., Kang, J., Antony, V.B. and Carter, A.B. Targeting Cpt1a-Bcl-2 interaction modulates apoptosis resistance and fibrotic remodeling. Cell Dealth Differ, epub ahead of print, 2021. PMID 34413485.
- Complete List of Published Work: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/myncbi/a.carter.1/bibliography/public/