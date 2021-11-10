Carlos Estrada, MD
Professor of Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham | Director, General Internal Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham | Birmingham VAMC, Chief, Section of General Internal Medicine | Senior Scholar and Director, VA Quality Scholar Fellowship Program
Personal Statement
Dr. Estrada is the Senior Scholar for Medicine and Co-Director of the Birmingham Veterans Affairs Quality Scholars (VAQS) fellowship. He has mentored directly or indirectly over 30 scholars (MDs, nurses, and Pharm Ds) and dozens of residents, students, and faculty. After serving as Associate Fellowship Director since 2004, he assumed Directorship of the BVAQS Program in 2007. Dr. Estrada is Section Chief of General Internal Medicine at the BVAMC and serves as Scientist at the Health Services Research and Development Programs, Birmingham and Tuscaloosa VAMC. He is a Professor of Medicine with tenure and Director of the Division of General Internal Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Dr. Estrada has interests and expertise on outcomes research, quality improvement, decision analysis, clinical reasoning, medical education, and faculty development. With over 100 publications in peer-reviewed journals, he has applied broad range of research methodology (cross-sectional, cohort, clustered randomized trials, decision analysis, clinical reasoning, medical decision making, and clinical prediction rules).
Over the past 25 years Dr. Estrada has led successful projects related to patient care, research, and education (national and international). He has collaborated with researchers, educators, and clinicians from nursing, business, pediatrics, psychiatry, physical medicine, and hospital medicine. In a team-science approach, Dr. Estrada led the analysis of the first epidemiologic study of Fusobacterium necrophorum in the US.
Education
- BS, Cayetano Heredia University, Lima, Peru
- MD, Cayetano Heredia University, Lima, Peru
- MS, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Resident/Fellow/CMR, Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, Michigan
Research Interests
- Quality Improvement. Health Services Research Training Programs Curriculum and Methods
- Decision Analysis / Clinical Prediction Rules/ Meta-analysis
- Cardiovascular Diseases and Diabetes in Rural Practices
- Medical Education, Cultural Competency, Faculty Development in Medical Education
- Clinical Medicine
Recent Publications
- Mixon A. Powell L, Estrada, CA. Chapter 13- Implementation Research: Beyond the Traditional Randomized Controlled Trial. In Essentials of Clinical Research, Stephen Glasser, Editor. 2nd Edition. Springer International Publishing Switzerland, 2014, pp 275-312. [Also in 1st edition: Salanitro AS, Estrada CA, Allison JJ. 2008 pp 217-244.]
- Vachhani R, Patel T, Centor RM, Estrada CA. Sensitivity for Diagnosing Group A Streptococcal Pharyngitis from Manufacturers is 10% Higher than Reported in Peer-Reviewed Publications. South Med J. 2017; 110(1): 59-64. PMID: 28052179. No direct NIH funding acknowledged.
- Billue K, Safford MM, Salanitro AH, Houston TK, Curry WA, Kim Y, Allison JJ, Estrada CA. Medication intensification in diabetes in rural primary care: A cluster-randomized effectiveness trial. BMJ Open 2012; 2: e000959. PMCID: PMC3467590.
- Crocker J, Massie FS Jr, Estrada CA. Engagement in an Online Cultural Competency Training. South Med J. 2018;111(4):199-202. PMID: 29719029. PMCID: PMC5935128.
- Heudebert GR, Estrada CA. Are All Teaching Activities Valued the Same? Their Relative Worth Is in the Eye of the Beholder. South Med J. 2018;111(8):465-469. PMID: 30075470.
- Complete List of Published Work: http://scholars.uab.edu/display/cestrada