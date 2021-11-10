Carlos Estrada, MD

cestrada@uabmc.edu

Personal Statement

Dr. Estrada is the Senior Scholar for Medicine and Co-Director of the Birmingham Veterans Affairs Quality Scholars (VAQS) fellowship. He has mentored directly or indirectly over 30 scholars (MDs, nurses, and Pharm Ds) and dozens of residents, students, and faculty. After serving as Associate Fellowship Director since 2004, he assumed Directorship of the BVAQS Program in 2007. Dr. Estrada is Section Chief of General Internal Medicine at the BVAMC and serves as Scientist at the Health Services Research and Development Programs, Birmingham and Tuscaloosa VAMC. He is a Professor of Medicine with tenure and Director of the Division of General Internal Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Dr. Estrada has interests and expertise on outcomes research, quality improvement, decision analysis, clinical reasoning, medical education, and faculty development. With over 100 publications in peer-reviewed journals, he has applied broad range of research methodology (cross-sectional, cohort, clustered randomized trials, decision analysis, clinical reasoning, medical decision making, and clinical prediction rules).

Over the past 25 years Dr. Estrada has led successful projects related to patient care, research, and education (national and international). He has collaborated with researchers, educators, and clinicians from nursing, business, pediatrics, psychiatry, physical medicine, and hospital medicine. In a team-science approach, Dr. Estrada led the analysis of the first epidemiologic study of Fusobacterium necrophorum in the US.

Education

BS, Cayetano Heredia University, Lima, Peru

MD, Cayetano Heredia University, Lima, Peru

MS, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Resident/Fellow/CMR, Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, Michigan

Research Interests

Quality Improvement. Health Services Research Training Programs Curriculum and Methods

Decision Analysis / Clinical Prediction Rules/ Meta-analysis

Cardiovascular Diseases and Diabetes in Rural Practices

Medical Education, Cultural Competency, Faculty Development in Medical Education

Clinical Medicine

Recent Publications