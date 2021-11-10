Chen Lin, MD

clin@uabmc.edu

Personal Statement

Dr. Lin’s clinical and scientific interests lie in understanding the association of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) on the incidence of stroke, and psychological factors and their impact on stroke recovery. There is an important need to understand the association of psychological factors and stroke, two important diseases in the VA population. His training objectives are as follows: 1) Advance his training in clinical research methods, particularly for conducting research in VA populations; 2) Build a theoretical and applied knowledge of neuroimaging techniques, to understand the brain mechanisms of patients with PTSD and stroke.

Dr. Lin’s professional goals are to work on predictive models of stroke recovery to build upon existing mechanistic models and guide personalized therapy and conduct better patient selection for clinical trials based on neurophysiologic biomarkers.

Education

BS, University of Georgia; Athens, GA

MD, Medical College of Georgia; Augusta, GA

Resident, Duke University Medical Center; Durham, NC

Fellow, Northwestern University; Chicago, IL

Research Interests

Improving often used measures in the acute hospital setting for looking at stroke disability and estimating function, the NIH Stroke Scale (NIHSS) and the modified Rankin Scale (mRS), respectively

Effectiveness of Simulating a Cranial Nerve Examination using a Virtual Patient and the Nintendo Wiimote®

Evaluating stroke patients prospectively for carpal tunnel in the inpatient and outpatient setting

Development of neuroimaging markers for patients with stroke to determine their recovery trajectory

Recent Publications