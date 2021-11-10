Chen Lin, MD
Neurologist, Birmingham VA Medical Center | VA Health Science Specialist, Research Development Award (RDA) | Assistant Professor in Vascular Neurology, University of Alabama Birmingham
Personal Statement
Dr. Lin’s clinical and scientific interests lie in understanding the association of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) on the incidence of stroke, and psychological factors and their impact on stroke recovery. There is an important need to understand the association of psychological factors and stroke, two important diseases in the VA population. His training objectives are as follows: 1) Advance his training in clinical research methods, particularly for conducting research in VA populations; 2) Build a theoretical and applied knowledge of neuroimaging techniques, to understand the brain mechanisms of patients with PTSD and stroke.
Dr. Lin’s professional goals are to work on predictive models of stroke recovery to build upon existing mechanistic models and guide personalized therapy and conduct better patient selection for clinical trials based on neurophysiologic biomarkers.
Education
- BS, University of Georgia; Athens, GA
- MD, Medical College of Georgia; Augusta, GA
- Resident, Duke University Medical Center; Durham, NC
- Fellow, Northwestern University; Chicago, IL
Research Interests
- Improving often used measures in the acute hospital setting for looking at stroke disability and estimating function, the NIH Stroke Scale (NIHSS) and the modified Rankin Scale (mRS), respectively
- Effectiveness of Simulating a Cranial Nerve Examination using a Virtual Patient and the Nintendo Wiimote®
- Evaluating stroke patients prospectively for carpal tunnel in the inpatient and outpatient setting
- Development of neuroimaging markers for patients with stroke to determine their recovery trajectory
Recent Publications
- Lin C, Lee J, Chatterjee N, Corado C, Carroll T, Naidech A, Prabhakaran S. Predicting Domain-Specific Health-Related Quality of Life Using Acute Infarct Volume. Stroke. 2017 Jul;48(7):1925-1931. PMID: 28536175. PMCID: PMC5505231.
- Lin C, Loochtan AI, Dresser B, Chang J, Farjat AE, Choudhury K, Hobson-Webb LD. “Is Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Present in Acute Stroke Patients? An investigative study using clinical and imaging screening tools.” J Clin Neurosci. 2017 May;39:111-113. PMID: 28209312.
- Lin C, Sangha R, Lee J, Corado C, Jalasutram A, Chatterjee N, Ingo C, Carroll T, Prabhakaran S. Infarct location is associated with quality of life after mild ischemic stroke. Int J Stroke. 2018 Oct;13(8):824-831. PMID: 29956592. PMCID: PMC6322543.
- Lin C, Katkar M, Lee J, Roth E, Harvey RL, Prabhakaran S. Functional Measures Upon Admission to Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation Predict Quality of Life After Ischemic Stroke. Arch Phys Med Rehabil. 2019 Mar;100(3):481-487.e2. PMID: 30786977.
- Complete List of Published Work: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/sites/myncbi/145QQeYwmbRkT/bibliography/52…