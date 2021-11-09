George Yang, MD, PhD
Associate Chief of Staff for Surgical Services, Birmingham VAHCS | Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Surgery, UAB
Personal Statement
Dr. Yang is currently Professor and Vice Chair of Surgery at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and Associate Chief of Staff for Surgical Services at the Birmingham VAMC. One of the major interests in his laboratory has been working to better understand wound healing pathology with a focus on developing new targets for therapy. One focus has been on how skeletal stem cells can be modulated during bone repair. The second major focus is on modulating stress responses to enhance skin wound repair.
Education
- BA, Northwestern University, Evanston, IL
- MD, Univ. of Illinois Coll. of Med., Chicago, IL
- PhD, Univ. of Illinois Coll. of Med., Chicago, IL
- Postdoc, Stanford University Med. Sch., Stanford, CA
Research Interests
- Wound healing pathology with a focus on developing new targets for therapy
- Modulating stress responses to enhance skin wound repair
- Modulation of skeletal stem cells during bone repair
Recent Publications
- Butler, PD, Wang, Z, Ly, D, Longaker, MT, Koong, AC, and GP Yang. Unfolded protein response regulation in keloid cells. Journal of Surgical Research. 2011. 167(1):151-157.
- Chang, EI, Carlson, GA, Vose, JG, Huang, EJ, and GP Yang. Comparative healing of surgical incisions in rat fascia created by the PEAK PlasmaBlade, conventional electrosurgery, and a standard scalpel. Journal of Surgical Research. 2011. 167(1):e47-e54.
- Lahti, JL, Lui, BH, Beck, SE, Lee, SS, Ly, DP, Longaker, MT, Yang, GP, and JR Cochran. Engineered epidermal growth factor mutants with faster binding on-rates enhance receptor activation. FEBS Lett. 2011. 585(8):1135-9.
- Wang, Z, Kundu, RK, Longaker, MT, Quertermous, T, and GP Yang. The angiogenic factor Del1 prevents apoptosis of endothelial cells through integrin binding. Surgery. 2012. 151(2):296-305.