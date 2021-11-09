George Yang, MD, PhD

gyang@uabmc.edu

Personal Statement

Dr. Yang is currently Professor and Vice Chair of Surgery at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and Associate Chief of Staff for Surgical Services at the Birmingham VAMC. One of the major interests in his laboratory has been working to better understand wound healing pathology with a focus on developing new targets for therapy. One focus has been on how skeletal stem cells can be modulated during bone repair. The second major focus is on modulating stress responses to enhance skin wound repair.

Education

BA, Northwestern University, Evanston, IL

MD, Univ. of Illinois Coll. of Med., Chicago, IL

PhD, Univ. of Illinois Coll. of Med., Chicago, IL

Postdoc, Stanford University Med. Sch., Stanford, CA

Research Interests

Wound healing pathology with a focus on developing new targets for therapy

Modulating stress responses to enhance skin wound repair

Modulation of skeletal stem cells during bone repair

Recent Publications