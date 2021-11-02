Hui-Chen Hsu, PhD

hhsu@uabmc.edu

Personal Statement

Dr. Hsu, Associate Professor of Medicine, studies the regulation of multiple types of immune cells in both humans and mice. Dr. Hsu has had a long history of interest and experience in studying mechanisms of autoimmune disease. She is the investigator who identified that autoimmune BXD2 mice exhibit unique features, including spontaneous formation of germinal centers, increased expression of activation-induced cytidine deaminase (AID), increased production of pathogenic autoantibodies that are polyreactive, significantly increased percentage of IL-17high CD4 TH cells (TH-17) and IL-17Rhigh B cells, and significantly increased numbers of type I interferon producing plasmacytoid dendritic cells in the spleens of these mice.

Dr. Hsu has developed a two-tiered peptide microarray approach, coupled with epitope mapping of known autoantigens, to identify and characterize autoepitopes recognized by BXD2 autoreactive B cells. Using this method, tetramers were prepared from two linear peptides derived from two ribonucleic acid binding proteins (RBP): lupus La and 70 kDa U1 small nuclear ribonucleoprotein (snRNP). Dr. Hsu and colleagues have subsequently identified that there was reduction of transitional T1 B cells associated with a significantly higher frequency and greater numbers of RBP-reactive marginal zone precursor (MZ-P), transitional T3 and PDL-2+CD80+ memory B cells in BXD2 mice, compared to B6 mice.

More recently, her collaboration with Dr. Mountz has led to a novel discovery that there was increased intracellular expression of IFN-β in B cells from a subset of African American SLE patients. She also applied the Fluidigm/BioMark based single cell RT-PCR strategy to identify the heterogeneity of B cells in expressing type I IFN genes versus IFN-stimulated genes (ISGs) in the transitional stage of B cells.

Education

BS, Wen-Hwa University

MS, Rutgers University

PhD, Rutgers University

Research Interests

Activation and activation-induced cell death (AICD) of T cells and immune mechanisms associated with T-cell senescence and other immune defects

Spontaneous systemic autoimmunity in the BXD2 recombinant inbred mouse strain

Unique cytokines mediate autoreactive B cell and T cell migration responses leading to development of pathogenic autoantibodies in BXD2 mice

Recent Publications