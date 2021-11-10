James Donahue, MD

jdonahue@uabmc.edu

Personal Statement

The fundamental goal of Dr. Donahue’s research effort is to improve survival outcomes for esophageal cancer patients. To achieve this goal, he has focused on developing an understanding of the post-transcriptional regulatory mechanisms involved in esophageal cancer cell biology in order to identify novel targets for therapeutic intervention. With the support provided by both a VA Career Development Award and a VA Merit Review Award, Dr. Donahue has established the groundwork for the current application by examining the roles that RNA-binding proteins and microRNAs have in modulating oncogenic functions in esophageal cancer cells and human esophageal cancer specimens.

Education

BS, University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, IN

MD, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA

Resident, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

Resident, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN

Research Interests

Understanding how survivin is regulated in esophageal cancer cells

Development of oncolytic herpes viruses

Use of neoadjuvant therapy in esophageal cancer patients with locally advanced disease

Recent Publications