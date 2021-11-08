Jasvinder Singh, MD, MPH

jsingh@uabmc.edu

Personal Statement

Dr. Singh’s passion in research is two-fold, (1) to improve our understanding of what impacts patient outcomes, such as pain, functional limitation and quality of life (QOL) in people with arthritis and design methods to improve these outcomes and (2) to generate best evidence by performing clinical trials, Cochrane Systematic Reviews, Meta-analyses, Network Meta-analyses (NMA) as well as the development and dissemination of treatment guidelines that can change the way we practice medicine.



Dr. Singh’s research has been continuously funded by federal agencies (NIH, Department of Veterans Affairs, Patient Centered Outcomes Research Institute [PCORI]) and is focused largely on outcomes of arthritis and musculoskeletal diseases. He has authored more than 550 manuscripts, 20 book chapters and 34 editorials. He serves as investigator on multiple research grants focused on patient-reported outcomes, health disparities and comparative effectiveness research (CER) in gout, osteoarthritis, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and total joint replacement. Dr. Singh has collaborated with colleagues across several disciplines such as orthopedic surgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, general internal medicine, oncology, exercise medicine, genetics and pain medicine.



He was named recipient of the 2016 ACR Henry Kunkel Young Investigator Award, the 2017 Max Cooper Award for Research Excellence by the UAB Department of Medicine, and the 2018 Arthritis Foundation’s Lee C. Howley, Sr. award. He was named to the Best Doctors in America list yearly since 2011. Dr. Singh was previously a member of the American College of Rheumatology's (ACR) Annual Meeting Planning Committee (AMPC) and Quality of Care (QOC) Committees. In addition to membership on several ACR committees, he served as co-Chair of the ACR Criteria and Response Criteria subcommittee of the ACR QOC and the Chair of the ACR Meet-the-Professor, Workshop and Study Group Subcommittee of the ACR AMPC.

Education

MBBS, University College of Medical Sciences New Delhi, India; All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, India

Resident, State University of New York, Syracuse, NY

Fellow, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO

MPH, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN

Research Interests

Treatment of osteoarthritis

Epidemiology of osteoarthritis

Understanding the predictors of pain, function and quality of life in cohorts of patients after joint replacement as well as other arthroplasty outcomes

Studying epidemiology of total joint arthroplasty and outcomes

Development of key outcome domains and measures for clinical trials of total knee or total hip replacement

Recent Publications