John Kappes, PhD

johnkappes@uabmc.edu

Personal Statement

Dr. Kappes has extensive experience in basic and translational HIV/retrovirology, HIV-1 transmission biology, and a track record for developing and applying innovative technologies broadly applicable to HIV/AIDS transmission and vaccine discovery research. Discovery-enabling technologies from his laboratory have included the ubiquitous TZMbl assay for measuring HIV/SIV entry and inhibition thereof; generation and characterization of the first infectious molecular clones (IMC) representing HIV-1 transmitted/founder (T/F) viruses; innovative trans-lentiviral vector molecular designs informed by his labs early studies of retroviral assembly (Wu et al. EMBO J, 1997; Wu et al. Molecular Therapy, 2000); cell modification and gene expression platforms enabling the efficient production of functional integral membrane proteins (i.e. HIV-1 membrane anchored Env; and CFTR); and highly-sensitive replication-competent HIV-1 reporter viruses, including those comprising T/F envs and molecular designs features that preserve HIV-1 gene functionality for physiologically relevant analyses in primary cells and tissue models. Augmented by expertise in vectorology, virology and T/F viruses, Dr. Kappes’s research program has also focused on basic questions of mucosal HIV-1 transmission, including correlates of immune protection and early virus-host interactions involved in mucosal HIV-1 transmission. He has performed work with T/F viruses and published numerous studies on mucosal of HIV-1 transmission. His lab has established expertise using the advance collagen raft-supported cervical explant tissue (CET) model and multicolor flow cytometric analysis to analyze properties of T/F viruses that favor sexual transmission. Dr. Kappes’s lab has also identified a previously unrecognized pathway by which monocyte-derived macrophages may become infected by HIV-1 R5 but not X4 strains of virus.

Education

BA, Thomas More College, Fort Mitchell, KY

PhD, St. Thomas Institute, Cincinnati, OH, OH

Postdoc, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL

Research Interests

HIV-1 transmission biology: Transmitted/founder viruses

HIV-1 pathogenesis and prevention

Development of lentiviral viral vectors for safe and efficient mammalian cell modification

Models of HIV-1 transmission

Recent Publications