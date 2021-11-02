John Mountz, MD, PhD

john.mountz@va.gov

Personal Statement

John D. Mountz, MD, PhD, a Birmingham VA Medical Center physician and investigator and Goodwin Blackburn Research Chair in Rheumatology, has been Director of the Birmingham VA Medical Center Comprehensive Flow Cytometry Core since 2008. Dr. Mountz is a member of the American Society of Clinical Investigation (ASCI) and the Association of American Physicians (AAP) and actively reviews grants for the VA Merit Review, NIH, Alliance for Lupus Research (ALR) and Arthritis Foundation. He received the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Distinguished Basic Investigator Award in 2016 and the ACR Master Award in 2017.

Dr. Mountz has an exemplary record in training young investigators, including MD and PhD scientists, in rheumatic disease research. Dr. Mountz was the first investigator to utilize T cell receptor transgenic mice to address the role of defective T cell tolerance in autoimmunity, to establish a critical role for the lpr gene in regulating peripheral T cell tolerance induction and to propose that defective apoptosis contributed to autoimmunity. He has expertise and experience in answering fundamental and translational questions relevant to rheumatic disease using the techniques of gene targeting, flow cytometry, confocal imaging, super-resolution imaging, and more recently single cell transcriptomes and BCR/TCR sequence analyses. Dr. Mountz has made several seminal contributions to the field of cell-specific gene therapy for rheumatoid arthritis, the role of B-T cell interactions related to abnormal helper T cell cytokine milieu in the formation of autoreactive germinal centers, and the pathogenic role of type I interferons in shaping autoreactive B cell development in both SLE patients and mouse models of lupus.

Education

BS, Wright State University

MS, Michigan State University

PhD, Michigan State University

MD, Ohio State University

Research Interests

Apoptosis Mechanisms of RA and OA Synovial Fibroblasts and Mechanisms Leading to Bone Erosion

Elucidation of the Roles of Fas-mediated Apoptosis in Autoimmune Disease

Demonstration of the Roles of Upregulation of Activation-induced Cytidine Deaminase (AID), T-helper 17 cells (Th17) and Interleukin 17 (IL-17), Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cells (pDC), Follicular T helper cells (Tfh), and Marginal Zone Macrophages (MZM) in the Development of Germinal Centers (GCs) Engaged in the Production of Pathogenic IgG Autoantibodies in the Spontaneous Autoimmune BXD2 Model

Recent Publications