Lisa Zubkoff, PhD

Personal Statement

Dr. Zubkoff is an Associate Professor in the Division of Preventive Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Associate Director for Research at the Birmingham/Atlanta Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center (GRECC) at the Birmingham VA Health Care System. As an Implementation Scientist, her research focuses on developing and testing implementation strategies to improve the uptake of evidence-based practices. She has served as PI and Co-Investigator on several studies, including those funded by the NIH, VA, and not for profits. Dr. Zubkoff’s recent work has included the adaptation of quality improvement collaboratives to a virtual learning collaborative as an implementation strategy to foster improvement in healthcare organizations.

Education

BA, University of Vermont, Burlington, VT

MS, Center for the Evaluative Clinical Sciences, Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH

PhD, Center for the Evaluative Clinical Sciences, Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH

Postdoc, Department of Veterans Affairs, Sepulveda, CA

Research Interests

Generation of knowledge about methods to improve the adoption, adaptation, integration, and scalability of evidence-based practices

Improving the integration of the evidence-based ENABLE early palliative care program in oncology practices for advanced cancer patients and their caregivers

Understanding the implementation process for the evidence-based early palliative care program, ENABLE (Educate, Nurture, Advise, Before Life Ends)

Planning and execution of the Virtual Quality Improvement Collaborative, also known as Virtual Breakthrough Series, to improve care for Veterans

Understanding the implementation of evidence-based practices in the Veterans Health Administration

Examining if Veterans who present with moderate or severe pain receive appropriate, high-quality care; VA HELP-Vets project

