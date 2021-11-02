Louis Dell’Italia, MD

205-933-8101 x336792

Louis.Dellitalia@va.gov

Personal Statement

The overarching theme of Dr. Dell’Italia’s research is to understand the biochemical and molecular mechanisms that regulate left ventricular (LV) remodeling in various forms of heart failure. Over the past 20 years his laboratory has implemented a multi-disciplinary approach incorporating in vitro and in vivo systems in addition to translational / clinical studies that have provided the impetus for the research proposed in this application. This work encompasses cutting-edge approaches to understand mechanisms of myocardial remodeling in response to a pure volume overload of the heart, in particular the performance of cardiac microdialysis in vivo. The work has three specific areas of interest in the laboratory involving: i) how inflammation and extracellular matrix loss contribute to LV remodeling, i) understanding chymase mediated Ang II formation in the heart, ii) how the cardiomyocyte mitochondria are both targets and sources of oxidative stress, iii) how chymase in mediates the cardiac dysfunction and volume overload heart failure in the human with isolated mitral regurgitation.

Education

BA, Holy Cross College

MD, Georgetown University



Research Interests

Diagnosis and Treatment of Right Ventricular Myocardial Infarction (RVMI)

Mechanisms of Chymase-Mediated Ang II formation in the Heart

Biochemical and Molecular Mechanisms of the Pure Volume Overload

Recent Publications