Michal Mrug, MD

Personal Statement

Dr. Mrug’s clinical interests center on management of Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD; he co-founded and directs the UAB PKD clinic). His long-term goal is to develop effective therapeutic strategies for major PKD forms, autosomal dominant and autosomal recessive PKD (ADPKD and ARPKD). Dr. Mrug has directed or participated in seminal basic and clinical research studies that directly contributed to: mapping PKD and PKD-modifying genes, identifying druggable PKD pathways and their components as predictors of renal outcomes and as candidate therapeutic targets, and validation of candidate PKD predictors and therapeutics in clinical trials. He contributed to the development of the first robust clinical staging system for ADPKD (based on total kidney volume and age; 2015), modification of the imaging protocol to make this staging more affordable (implemented at UAB in 2016), FDA approval of total kidney volume as a prognostic enrichment biomarker of ADPKD patients at high risk for progressive renal function decline (in 2016), and FDA approval of the first ADPKD therapeutic (tovaptan in 2018; slowing renal function loss by ~30%). Dr. Mrug has been supported as principal investigator (PI) by the PKD Foundation, AHA, American Society of Nephrology, Genzyme Renal Innovations Program, Genzyme/Sanofi, Otsuka, Palladio, NIH and Department of Veterans Affairs.

Education

MD, Charles University, Prague, Czech Republic

Postdoc. University of Alabama at Birmingham

Resident, University of South Alabama, Mobile

Fellow, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Research Interests

Uncovering genetic factors that trigger or modulate PKD severity

Describing specific metabolic and mitochondria function and structure phenotypes as robust tools for quantitative assessment of in vitro effects of endogenous PKD gene variants

Identification of complement component 3 (C3) as a novel component of a cystic disease progression pathway

Repair and fibrosis-promoting innate immune response as the most prominent feature distinguishing rapid from slowly progressing renal cystic disease

Developing predictive models for modeling of renal function loss in ADPKD patients with normal baseline renal function

