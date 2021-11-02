Paul Sanders, MD

psanders@uabmc.edu

Personal Statement

Dr. Sanders is a physician scientist who began his bench research program during his nephrology fellowship. For the past 35 years, he has received and managed extramural funding from the National Institutes of Health and Department of Veterans Affairs. His laboratory focuses on how protein-protein interactions and redox signaling events produce clinical kidney injury through inflammation and fibrosis in the setting of monoclonal gammopathies, during the development of hypertension-associated kidney injury, and disease processes that lead to progressive loss of kidney function. Dr. Sanders remains an active clinician who manages patients at all stages of their kidney disease, and his patients serve as a source of inspiration and motivation and further inform his research activities. Specifically, Dr. Sanders performs pre-clinical research and collaborates on clinical studies designed to determine 1) redox signaling mechanisms by which dietary sodium and potassium alter endothelial function and vascular stiffness; 2) the pathogenesis of kidney diseases associated with immunoglobulin light chains, 3) mechanisms of salt sensitivity, salt-sensitive hypertension and hypertension-induced kidney injury, and 4) mechanisms of kidney disease progression.

Education

BS, University of Alabama in Huntsville, Huntsville, AL

MD, University of South Alabama, Mobile, AL

Internship, University of Alabama Hospital, Birmingham, AL

Residency, University of Alabama Hospital, Birmingham, AL

Fellowship, Nephrology, University of Alabama Hospital, Birmingham, AL

Research Interests

Investigating mechanisms of salt-sensitive hypertension and hypertension-induced kidney injury

Defining the role of dietary sodium and potassium on endothelial function and vascular stiffness

A lasting interest in determining how monoclonal immunoglobulins produce kidney injury

Limiting the progression of chronic kidney disease

Recent Publications