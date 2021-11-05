Peter King, MD

phking@uabmc.edu

Personal Statement

Much of Dr. King’s work over the years has focused on mechanisms of posttranscriptional regulation of cytokines and chemokines in different model systems, including spinal cord injury, ALS, stroke and glioblastoma. This work really began during a post-doctoral fellowship in Dr. Jack Keene’s laboratory after neurology residency training. Dr. King gravitated toward CNS applications by setting out to clone the human ortholog of the Drosophila ELAV RNA binding protein expressed in neurons. During the two-year fellowship, without prior experience in basic research, he was able to successfully clone Hel-N1 and demonstrate for the first time that this family binds to AU-rich elements present in the 3’ UTRs mRNAs. This experience taught him an important lesson on technology as his success hinged upon the use of PCR, a technique newly discovered! After fellowship training, Dr. King picked the project back up and investigated the role of Hel-N1 and closely related HuR in CNS cancer. They investigated the RNA binding properties of HuR and found that it could bind avidly to the 3 ‘UTR of major pro-inflammatory cytokines such as TNF-α, IL-1 and IL-6 and upregulate their expression. This galvanized his thinking that HuR may be a viable therapeutic target for neuroinflammation. Dr. King has thus directed his focus to diseases that are driven by acute and/or chronic inflammation including neuropathic pain (NP). His investigation into NP began through a collaboration with Dr. Robert Sorge who is the director of the PAIN Collective at UAB research in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at UAB.

Education

MD, Duke University

Resident, Case Western Reserve University

Resident, Duke University

Fellow, Duke University

Fellow, Cleveland Clinic Foundation

Research Interests

Protein regulation of RNA stability and translational efficiency of growth factor and cancer-related genes, and impact on development, stress response and cancer growth

Impact of posttranscriptional regulation on astrocyte production of inflammatory mediators

ALS causing mutations in superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) lead to a gain of RNA binding function

Biomarker ability to track disease progression in human ALS

Molecular mechanisms of kinesin motors

Recent Publications