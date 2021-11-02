Rajeev Samant, PhD

rajeevsamant@uabmc.edu

Personal Statement

I have been contributing to the field of cancer progression and metastasis for the last 20 years. My laboratory specializes in identifying and understanding unique molecular changes that influence metastatic progression of solid tumors. Specifically, our work focuses on impacts of developmental signaling and stress factors such on breast cancer progression. We routinely utilize xenograft and Genetically Engineered Mouse (GEM) models for pathologic and pre-clinical evaluation. We aim to functionally and mechanistically define and pre-clinically validate novel drug targets with a larger goal of developing new treatment options for metastatic disease.

Education

BS, Bombay University, Bombay, India

MS, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, India

PhD, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, India

Research Interests

Discovery of Breast Cancer Metastasis Suppressor gene (BRMS1)

Identification of gatekeepers of the epithelial phenotype

Understanding how tumor cells face stress factors

Identification of regulation of Wnt/ß-catenin signaling by stress chaperone

A team player approach to targeting invasive and metastatic disease

Recent Publications