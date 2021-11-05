Sunil Sudarshan, MD

ssudarshan@uabmc.edu

Personal Statement

Dr. Sudarshan is a urologic surgeon-scientist dedicated to further understanding of the molecular basis of renal cancer and to translate these findings to treatments that may impact the care of affected patients. He provides urological care for patients with kidney cancer. Dr. Sudarshan’s work on kidney cancer has led to lead/corresponding authorship in several-well respected journals including Journal of Experimental Medicine, Molecular and Cellular Biology, Oncogene, Journal Of Biological Chemistry, Clinical Cancer Research, Molecular Cancer Research, and Cancer Discovery. His laboratory’s principal focus has been to study the impact of tumor metabolism on the epigenome and epitranscriptome. In turn, they are interested in how these interactions contributes to tumor formation, progression, as well as response to therapy. The overarching goal is to perform mechanistic studies that will advance our current knowledge base of kidney cancer in order to develop better methods to treat patients through epitranscriptomic, epigenetic, metabolic, and/or signaling approaches. Dr. Sudarshan also serves as Co-Leader of the Cancer Biology and Immunology (CBI) Program at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. In this role, he coordinates program activities that revolve around enrichment opportunities, shared resources, training, and inter/intraprogrammatic interactions.

Education

AB, Duke University, Durham, NC

MD, Duke University, Durham, NC

Research Interests

Epigenetic studies in renal cancer

Investigation on the role the tricarboxylic acid cycle enzyme fumarate hydratase (FH) in renal carcinogenesis

Novel Aspects of mTOR (mechanistic target of rapamycin) Signaling in Renal Cancer

Therapeutic Approaches to Genitourinary Malignancies

Recent Publications