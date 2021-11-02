Yabing Chen, PhD

yabingchen@uabmc.edu

Personal Statement

My research programs are focused on studying the molecular and cellular mechanisms underlying phenotypic modulation of vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMC) and their contributions to the pathogenesis of vascular diseases, including atherosclerosis, arterial stiffness, diabetic vasculopathy, and major vascular complications during aging. I have 16 years of experience in vascular biology and have expertise in using primary cell culture, ex vivo organ culture, and genetically modified mouse models to study cardiovascular diseases. Over the years, we have generated several unique mouse models with tissue-specific gene ablation; and accumulate experience using cutting-edge technologies to evaluate vascular cells and their functions during development and in the pathogenesis of vascular disease.

Our work in the last decade has determined a definitive role of SMC-specific Runx2 in regulating vascular calcification and stiffness in animal models of human cardiovascular disease. Runx2 is a key osteogenic factor and well known for its function in the skeletal development and remodeling. Using SMC-specific deletion of Runx2, including SM22Cre- and inducible SMMHC-Cre-mediated Runx2 deletion mouse models, we have uncovered a novel function of Runx2 upregulation in the pathogenesis of vascular disease and defined the molecular mechanisms underlying Runx2 upregulation in the vasculature.

Education

BSc, Fudan University, Shanghai, P.R. China

PhD, Xiamen University, Xiamen, P.R. China

MBA, University of Vermont, Burlington, VT

Research Interests

Essential role of oxidative stress-induced Runx2 in regulating vascular smooth muscle cell osteogenic differentiation and vascular calcification in atherosclerosis

Novel mechanisms underlying vascular osteoclasts in atherosclerotic vascular calcification

Role of protein O-GlcNAcylation in regulating vascular calcification in diabetes

Recent Publications