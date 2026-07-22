I provide administrative and clinical leadership and oversee policy planning, budget, operations, and performance of PMRS, which is a complex service composed of interdisciplinary staff with multiple professions ranging from technical and clinical located within a tertiary care setting. PMRS includes both inpatient and outpatient services spread across three sites that span the following clinical areas: Physiatry, Chronic Pain Management, Physical and Occupational Therapy, Amputee, Traumatic Brain Injury, Spinal Cord Injury, Yoga, Tai Chi, Acupuncture, Chiropractic Care, Blind Rehabilitation Medical Management, and Mobility Clinic.

Clinic Operations Manager for the Birmingham VA Clinic

2017—2019

The BVAC functions as a large, multi-specialty outpatient clinic. In this position, I planned, organized, directed, coordinated, and evaluated day-to-day operations. I worked collaboratively with various clinical and administrative service chiefs to ensure effective and efficient operations.

Surgical Administrative Officer

2011—2016

In this role, I executed great autonomy in decision making for the service and set priorities for competing deadlines and effectively led multiple, multidisciplinary process teams. BVAHCS's Surgical Service is highly complex with 15 specialities including Optometry and Podiatry, as well as a highly affiliated training program. The service consists of paid, without compensation, and fee employees as well as residents and trainees across various disciplines, with presence in inpatient, outpatient, and community based clinics.

Program Analyst - Formerly VISN 7 Geriatrics and Extended Care (GEC), Birmingham GEC Service