Dr. Fellman was detailed as the Acting Chief of Staff of the Birmingham VA Health Care System in July 2026.

She brings to this role over 13 years of dedicated service at VA, combined with an extensive background in medicine and health care ethics.

After completing her Emergency Medicine residency in Michigan in 2008, Dr. Fellman pursued a Critical Care fellowship at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She further expanded her expertise by earning a Master's in Health Care Ethics from Creighton University in 2013.

Dr. Fellman joined VA in 2013 as the Assistant Section Chief of Emergency Medicine. Her leadership qualities quickly shone through, leading to her role as Acting Section Chief of Emergency Medicine in 2017. She was Section Chief of Emergency Medicine from 2019 until 2024 when she became Deputy Chief of Staff. Throughout her tenure, she has been an active participant on numerous local and national committees, in addition to contributing to state and regional councils.

Dr. Fellman’s blend of medical expertise and ethical insight make her uniquely qualified for this role.