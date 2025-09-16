We are pleased to announce Christopher Offord, MSN, RN, NE-BC, as the Acting Associate Director for Patient Care Service at Birmingham VA Health Care System

Mr. Offord has nearly 20 years of service and experience, upholding his principle that “providing world-class care second to none is my goal.”

Mr. Offord started his career with Birmingham VA in 2006 as a student nurse technician (SNT) in the emergency department. His remarkable work ethic and leadership abilities have enabled him to advance through several key positions, including Charge Nurse of the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU), Nursing Coordinator, Risk Manager and Patient Safety Manager for Quality Management, and Resource Nurse Manager. He has also acted as Nurse Manager on several inpatient units such as 5 Main, Step-Down, 6B, MICU, ED, and IVT.

In April 2022, Mr. Offord assumed the position of Chief Nurse, overseeing the Critical Care, Emergency Department, Heart Station, and Cath Lab.

Please join in welcoming Christopher to his new role as Acting Associate Director for Patient Care Service. We are confident that his expertise, leadership, and unwavering commitment will continue to elevate the quality of care we deliver to our Veterans.

Mr. Offord earned his Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the Ida V. Moffet School of Nursing at Samford University, and a Master of Science in Nursing (Executive Nurse Administration) from the University of South Alabama. He is a board-certified Nurse Executive through the American Nurse Credentialing Center.

Recently, Mr. Offord held the position of Deputy Associate Director, Patient Care Service, at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin, GA. He continues to inspire and mentor nursing students, graduate students and up-and-coming leaders within VA.

