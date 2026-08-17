Dr. Hendrix was detailed as the Acting Associate Director for Patient Care Services and Chief Nurse Executive, in July 2026.

Since she joined the VA in 2007, she has shown strong leadership and real dedication to our patients and staff. In 2022, she was appointed as the Deputy Associate Director for Patient Care Service.

Dr. Hendrix has worked as a staff nurse, nurse manager, and chief nurse, and has always looked for new challenges and opportunities in the ADPCS role, both within and outside BVAHCS. She has made a positive and lasting impact everywhere she has worked.

Dr. Hendrix has a solid background in education and professional growth. She holds an Associate's and Bachelor's Degree in Nursing, a Master's Degree from Samford University, and a Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She also completed the Health Care Leadership Development Program in 2018 and is board-certified as a Nurse Executive by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Dr. Hendrix's passion for serving Veterans, leading others, and providing high-quality care will continue to guide her in this role.