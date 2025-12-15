Ms. Stephanie Stone has been appointed to the position of Assistant Director for Operations of the Birmingham VA Health Care System.

Prior to this position, Stephanie served as a Supervisory Health System Specialist in the Chief of Staff’s Office and has over 18 years of experience in health care. Beginning her career at the Birmingham VA Health Care System as an Administrative Intern in 2006, she has since held various roles, including Administrative Officer for multiple clinical services, Executive Assistant to both the Chief of Staff and Medical Center Director, Compliance Officer, Controlled Substance Program Manager, and Acting Chief of Benefits.

Ms. Stone has chaired and served on numerous workgroups and committees, including the Clinical Service Contract Committee, Medical Staff Executive Council, Resource Management Committee, Strategic Planning Council, Clinical Product Review Committee, Space Management Committee, and Facility Leadership Board.

Her academic credentials include a Bachelor of Science in Education (2003), a Master of Business Administration (2006), and a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration (2007), all from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She also holds certifications in Lean Six Sigma and Project/Program Management. Further showcasing her commitment to excellence in health care, Ms. Stone is a graduate of the Veterans Health Administration Health Care Leadership Development Program (HCLDP).