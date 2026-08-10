Alabama WWII Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday

He was joined by family, friends, fellow veterans, and VA staff, who recognized his service during the war and his many contributions to the community.

Nelson was born on July 17, 1926, in the Rock Springs Community near Albertville, Alabama. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Dec. 21, 1944, and served as a Seaman First Class aboard the aircraft carrier USS Cowpens (CVL-25) until June 21, 1946.

During World War II, Nelson took part in important operations in the Pacific. He served on one of the first American aircraft carriers to enter Tokyo Bay after Japan surrendered. He stayed in the area during the Allied occupation, helping with the opening of Yokosuka Airfield and the release of Allied prisoners of war.

While in Japan and off duty, Nelson and his shipmates tried to enjoy their short breaks. "We got off the ship for a little while, just long enough to say we were in Tokyo," he said with a smile.

But what Nelson remembers most is the liberation of the Philippines. The Cowpens crew changed the ship so they could bring home the American forces serving there during the liberation.

"We made space out of everywhere on the ship. If it didn't fly, it went overboard," Nelson said. "We got bunks and picked up the troops and brought them back to the states. Some troops had been on those islands two or three years waiting for a ride home."

For his service, Nelson was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, the Philippine Liberation Medal, and the American Campaign Medal.

After coming home, Nelson started Nelson Tile Company and built a house on the Rock Springs farm where he was born. His family has owned the property since the 1830s. Nearly 80 years after leaving the military, he is still involved in the family business.

Nelson’s wife of 72 years, Bonnie, who recently turned 92, joined him at the clinic. They married in November 1953 and have four children and six grandchildren.

Looking back on his care from the VA, Nelson had only good things to say. "The VA has been excellent. I have no complaints. They've been good to me," he said. "You hear complaints, but I don't know where those come from."

When it comes to turning 100, Nelson is humble. "I didn't really think about getting to be 100 years old. Maybe some people plan to be, but I didn't," he said. "I guess I've been lucky."

Nelson received a certificate and coin from Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins, a certificate from Executive Director of the Birmingham VA, and over 200 birthday cards from Veterans and community members.