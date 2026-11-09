American Legion Veterans Retreat Brings Connection, Support and Camaraderie

Veterans from three Alabama VA health care systems attended the 8th annual American Legion Veterans Retreat over the weekend of Oct 30-Nov. 1 at the 4-H Center in Columbiana, Alabama.

The three-day retreat brought together Veterans from the Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Tuskegee VA medical centers. It was an opportunity for those living with PTSD to get together, talk, share their experiences, provide support for one another, and just have fun.

The Birmingham VA Health Care System sent 14 Veterans to the retreat. Gabrielle Metz, Clinical Social Worker & psychotherapist for Birmingham’s PTSD Clinical Therapy team, volunteered as the staff representative.

The American Legion paid for the retreat (accommodations, meals and recreation). The American Legion Riders and local law enforcement units came out and gave the group an honorary motorcade escort to the camp at Lay Lake.

Over the weekend the Veterans enjoyed opportunities for fishing, boat rides, hiking, arts and crafts, games, team building and of course the MRE cooking challenge which was a big hit. There was also a memorial walk and an evening bonfire where the Veterans could come together and share their stories and their experiences and the difficulties they'd had.

"The Veterans were absolutely grateful to have the opportunity to be around other people who understand what it's like to live with PTSD," Metz said. "Some came to rest and recharge; others came to enjoy the activities and the company. The thing that really struck us was the amount of appreciation they had for each other and for the care and support from their VA teams."

Metz says the retreat has been quite popular, and this year's spots were all snapped up within hours of registration going live. Several Veterans have already said they'd like to go next year.

For a lot of Veterans, the weekend was about making friends and building a support network.

"This retreat is a perfect example of what can happen when a community-based organization and the VA work together to support our Veterans," said Metz. "The connections that are made over those three days can absolutely last a lifetime."

The American Legion have been the supporters of the annual retreat for eight years and continue to show their commitment to the event by honoring the Veterans and in the support they give to the well-being of the Veterans through the various activities of the retreat (fellowship, recreation and community partnership).