Birmingham Barons Honor One of America's Finest

The Birmingham Barons honored Reverend Bill Greason, one of America’s finest, on Thursday, June 11, during a special night at Regions Field.

At 101, Reverend Greason’s life is a testament to service, faith, and history. As a proud U.S. Marine and Montford Point Marine, he served in World War II and saw the American flag raised on Iwo Jima in 1945.

After his military service, Greason played baseball with the Birmingham Black Barons and was part of the 1948 Negro League World Series championship team. He later became the first Black pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals.

When his baseball career ended, Reverend Greason spent over fifty years in ministry as pastor of Bethel Baptist Church, making a lasting difference in Birmingham.

Reverend Greason, who uses the Birmingham VA Health Care System, said at 101 he feels blessed to have good health, and in his humble words he stated, “I just hope I helped somebody, even if it is just one person.”

The Barons named June 11 Bill Greason Day at Regions Field as part of their Juneteenth celebration. The event featured a ceremonial first pitch and 1,000 commemorative T-shirts for fans.

It was a fitting tribute to a man whose legacy includes baseball, military service, faith, and community. The Barons capped off the night with an 8-0 shucking over the Biloxi Shuckers.

Congratulations to Reverend Greason, a proud U.S. Marine and a true Birmingham treasure.