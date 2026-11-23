More than 50 years after returning from Vietnam, Army Veteran Larry Ruff finally experienced what he'd waited a lifetime for: a welcome home.

"That was the first time I'd ever really been welcomed home," Ruff said. "It meant a lot."

Ruff was one of more than 25 Veterans (accompanied by spouses, children, and grandchildren) who traveled from Birmingham, Alabama, to Veterans Memorial Park in Tupelo, Mississippi, for a day of remembrance, recognition, and camaraderie.

Organized by the Birmingham Vet Center for the second time, the trip gave the Vietnam Veterans the chance to visit the park’s replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC, and pay tribute to the men and women who never came home.

The beautiful, sunny fall afternoon began with a motorcycle escort that accompanied the busload of Veterans from Birmingham to Tupelo. At the Tupelo exit, local police took over the escort to the memorial park, and a reception line welcomed the Veterans and their families.

For Ruff, who was in Vietnam in 1970, that was the most significant part of the day.

“One of the hardest things about being a Vietnam vet was coming home to absolutely no support,” he said.

A welcome they never forgot—or never received

Brian Wier, director of the Birmingham Vet Center, said the concept behind the trip stemmed from his own involvement in a weekly PTSD support group with Vietnam Veterans.

Through those conversations, Wier learned just how abruptly so many of the Veterans moved from the combat environment in Vietnam to civilian life in America and the lack of recognition or support they received.

"Many of them were fighting in a foxhole one day, in the jungle one day, and two days later they were in Seattle," Wier said.

When he found out about the memorial in Tupelo and the chance to put on a proper welcome home, Wier knew it could be a real experience for the Veterans.

"I hoped to hear them say, 'This is the welcome home I never really received'" said Wier.

For Ruff, that hope became a reality.

Beyond the reception, the visit was also an opportunity to remember friends whose names are on the memorial.

"I just got to say hello to a few of my friends who were on the wall," Ruff said. "It was just very special going in and paying our respects to our dead and our friends."

More than names on a wall

For Marine Corps Veteran Greg Cain (Vietnam 1970–1971 and 1973), the visit to the memorial was a bit of a trip down memory lane in terms of the friends and family that he'd lost.

"It's absolutely sobering," Cain said. "I get emotional about it as I've got a couple of friends on that wall and some family as well."

Cain says he often stops at the memorial on his way through the area, staying for two or three hours to sit and think about the people he knew and the war that changed their lives.

He also feels it's important for future generations to visit memorials such as the one in Tupelo.

"[Americans] need to know what happened in the past," Cain said. "A park like this is a place to do that."

Army vet Gerald Donald (Vietnam 1968-1969) had a similar experience. He had two neighbors who'd died in the war and could find the names on the wall.

“Today was absolutely a very emotional moment to have us all together,” he said.

The lasting importance of connection

The memorial was a good opportunity to reflect on the past, but the visit itself was a powerful reminder of the need to keep bonds between Veterans alive and continue supporting one another.

Ruff credits the Birmingham Vet Center with helping him work through the difficult memories of his time in the military.

“The Vet Center has been a real godsend for me,” he said. The counseling and support have helped him to reframe his experiences.

Cain also talked quite frankly about the importance of the Vet Center's PTSD group in his life.

"To be absolutely honest with you, if I hadn't got involved with a PTSD group, I would probably be one of the suicide statistics," Cain said.

For Wier, it's fundamental to the Vet Center's mission that Veterans connect, share their experiences, and be recognized.

The trip was made possible through a private donation that covered transportation, and lunch was provided for participants. The donor's generosity and the level of community support made for a fantastic day for the Veterans and their families.

As the afternoon ended, the Veterans left Tupelo having paid their respects to the fallen, shared some memories, and felt the appreciation of a community.

For some, it was just another trip to a well-known memorial. For others, it was a chance to go and reflect with family and other Veterans.

And for these Veterans, it was the welcome home they had been waiting more than 50 years to receive.