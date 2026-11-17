James Spann, Alabama's well-known meteorologist, visited the Southeast Blind Rehabilitation Center (BRC) at the Birmingham VA Health Care System on Tuesday. He shared his usual energy, humor, and passion for weather safety, offering important advice to Veterans and employees.

Spann is the chief meteorologist for ABC 33/40 and founder of the Alabama Weather Network.

He's always been a guy who likes to tell the story and is very much about getting the message out there about severe weather safety. His visit to the BRC was no different in that respect.

Even without his signature suspenders he had the crowd fully engaged with his stories, jokes, and tips on how to stay safe in the midst of a bad storm.

As we head into fall tornado season in Alabama, Spann has reiterated the importance of having a plan prior to a storm arriving. He told Veterans and employees to pick a safe spot in the home (a small room in the center of the house on the lowest floor, away from windows). He also said people should evacuate mobile homes into a stronger building during a tornado warning and wear a helmet.

Spann then touched on lightning. He pointed out that thunder is your cue to go indoors and stressed the importance of having a weather radio rather than just depending on your mobile phone for emergency alerts.

Before he left, Spann spoke about getting ready for hurricanes and noted that snow and ice could impact the Birmingham area.

For Veterans and staff at the BRC, it was more than just a 'weather talk.' It was a good reminder that knowing the risks, having a plan, and knowing where to go for shelter can make a real difference when severe weather hits.