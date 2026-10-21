First All-Women Graduating Class Marks Milestone at Birmingham VA Blind Rehabilitation Center

On Friday, October 9, 2026, the Birmingham VA Blind Rehabilitation Center marked a historic moment: the first graduation of an all-women cohort of blind and visually impaired Veterans from the Southeastern Blind Rehabilitation Center program.

The program offers Veterans individualized, one-on-one instruction across a range of skill areas, including orientation and mobility, daily living skills, communication, assistive technology, low vision support, and manual skills. Depending on their needs, Veterans may learn to navigate safely using a white cane, operate accessibility features on smartphones, use screen readers for reading, manage their medications, cook safely, organize their living space, or rely on voice-recognition software for writing and communication.

What made this particular graduation stand out wasn't just the curriculum—it was the fact that the women Veterans themselves were the driving force behind making it happen.

Sara Barnard, Blind Rehabilitation Assistant Chief, explained how the idea took shape:

"Well, we actually had a veteran. She actually is in the BVA. She reached out to us and Ella Hart a while ago saying that she was noticing that there was a need for women to come to a space that was just safe and where they could be open. Create some joy in sisterhood together and share some shared experiences."

Stacy Stephens, Chief of Blind Rehabilitation Service, spoke to why this graduation mattered so much:

"This has been an idea long in the making. I knew it was something that we needed, but having them here, experiencing how they experienced the program, let me know that it was a gap in services for our women. So I'm so excited to see the vision come to fruition."

One graduate expressed her gratitude directly to the team who made the program possible:

"I want to thank all of y'all because you helped make this happen today. This was my vision. This is my dream. Thank you, Stacey and Sarah for making this happen. This is an awesome program here. This hospital is amazing. It not just learning how to use a cellphone, its changing people's lives. I want to thank every single one of you."

Participants said one of the most meaningful parts of the experience was the sense of camaraderie and sisterhood that came from training together as women, rather than in a co-ed setting. That environment made space for more openness, allowed the group to focus on challenges unique to women Veterans, and brought a different energy to trying new skills.

The graduation ceremony opened with the group performing a song they had written together during a songwriting workshop, followed by the presentation of certificates and remarks of appreciation from both staff and graduates.

Several graduates shared reflections on how the program had changed them:

"I know that I'm going to use everything that you all have given to me showing me It's going to be a whole new world for me a new beginning and it's all because of this program and the people that I have come in contact with here, the instructors, the administrators, the ladies."

"For the last three weeks that I know, the staff, everything, everything has been wonderful. And I don't even have the words to explain to you all what this has meant to me and for the rest of my life."

"I just want to give you my heartfelt thanks for everything that you've done for me. When I came here, I didn't have a real expectation of what was going to happen. But let me tell you what, this is a lifelong changes in my life. I will take everything from here and apply it to my life going forward. I mean, this life-changing lessons I've learned here. So thank you for putting your heart into everything you've done to help me to grow and succeed in life."

This inaugural class of graduates and the staff who supported them have set a precedent for future cohorts of the Blind Rehabilitation Women's program. Stacey Stephens sees real momentum behind continuing—and expanding—the initiative:

"This program identified a need. The plan is to have it at least every six months, and if the demand is more, maybe every four months. Being part of some of these programs similar to this that included women veterans, I've always noticed how it's very important. It's so important, you know, to highlight the women themselves, you know, as veterans, because a lot of people in general, just when they think of veterans or they think of the VA and stuff, it's more male-oriented and they really appreciate, the women veterans really appreciate it when it's more specific to them."