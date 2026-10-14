More Than a Bike Ride: Veterans Rediscover Confidence Through Adaptive Cycling

For many Veterans recovering from a stroke, riding a bike again can feel impossible. But a recent adaptive cycling event from the Birmingham VA Veterans Stroke Support Group showed recovery is not just about therapy. It is also about finding independence, building confidence and enjoying life again.

"The Stroke Support Group provides Veterans with valuable education while fostering meaningful fellowship and connection, and this year we replaced our traditional educational session with an active, hands-on experience that was a tremendous success," said Megan Zahorscak, Occupational Therapist and Certified Neuro Specialist. "This event gave Veterans an opportunity to challenge themselves, step outside their comfort zones, and explore new activities. I'm incredibly grateful to the Catalyst Team and Sarah Goodman, Supervisory Occupational Therapist for introducing us to this outstanding opportunity."

With help from Catalyst Sports, a volunteer-run nonprofit based in Atlanta, Veterans got to try adaptive cycling—many for the first time since their stroke. The event gave them a break from regular rehab and showed that physical challenges do not have to stop them from doing what they love.

“This experience was great. I loved it. I would have never ridden a bike like that before, and being here with the camaraderie and everything is pretty uplifting for me,” said Veteran James Sanders. Fellow Veteran Thelma Davis felt the same way: “It's beautiful to see something like this and let us know what's out there, whether it's for survivors who don't show signs or those who do; it shows us we can still get outside and have fun.”

“We wanted to give Veterans affected by stroke an opportunity to experience a sense of normalcy again and rediscover something they may have thought was no longer possible,” said Autumn Zuchelli, Nurse Practitioner and Stroke Program Coordinator at Birmingham VA. “Seeing our Veterans regain confidence in their abilities and realize they can still enjoy activities like riding a bicycle was incredibly rewarding.”

By offering adaptive recreation and working with community partners, Birmingham VA helps Veterans find new opportunities after recovery. They show that life after a stroke can still be full of adventure, connection, and happiness.