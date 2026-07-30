Operation Reveille Connects Veterans with Permanent Housing

Twenty-seven Veterans who were homeless or at risk of losing their homes came together for the Birmingham VA Health Care System’s fifth Operation Reveille. This one-day event helps Veterans find affordable housing and connects them with the resources they need to move into permanent homes.

By the end of the event, 17 Veterans had chosen a new place to live. This marks another step forward in the Birmingham VA’s work to end Veteran homelessness.

The United Way of Central Alabama hosted Operation Reveille, bringing together landlords, housing authorities, utility companies, financial partners, and Veteran service groups in one place. This setup removes many of the transportation and paperwork barriers that can make it hard for Veterans to find housing.

“This event only happens because of the incredible partnerships we have throughout our community,” said Ahmad Brewer, Homeless Program Coordinator for the Birmingham VA Health Care System. “A Veteran shouldn’t have to spend the day traveling across Birmingham trying to meet with different agencies. Here, everything they need is in one place, making it much easier to move from homelessness to permanent housing.”

Operation Reveille happened thanks to ongoing partnerships with the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District, Jefferson County Housing Authority, Bessemer Housing Authority, United Way of Central Alabama, Priority Veteran, Volunteers of America, Alabama Power, local landlords, and many other community groups dedicated to helping Veterans.

Brewer explained that having everything in one place takes away many of the challenges Veterans face when looking for housing.

“When someone doesn’t have reliable transportation, driving across town for appointments is inconvenient. For a Veteran who depends on the bus or finding a ride, it can become overwhelming,” Brewer said. “By bringing every partner together in one location, we reduce that stress and allow Veterans to focus on finding a home instead of figuring out how to get from one office to another.”

This year, 34 landlords took part in the event. Veterans could meet property owners face-to-face and tour available homes and apartments during the day.

“Today’s goal was to bring every community partner together so Veterans could increase their housing options and select a place to live,” said Lillie McLemore-Robinson, Birmingham VA HUD-VASH Program Coordinator. “It takes all of these partners working together—housing authorities, United Way, Priority Veteran, Volunteers of America, Alabama Power, and our landlords—to make permanent housing possible. Having 34 landlords participate in one event gives Veterans an opportunity they simply can’t find anywhere else.”

Once Veterans found a home they liked, they filled out the Request for Tenancy Approval (RFTA) forms. This let landlords and housing authorities start the approval process right away. After the property passes inspection, Veterans can move in.

For Brewer, the best part of the day is when Veterans come back after seeing the homes.

“Seeing Veterans walk back through the doors smiling because they found a place that feels right—that’s why we do this,” Brewer said. “Days like today remind me why I became a social worker. Veterans gave so much in service to our country, and being able to help them find the stability of a permanent home is incredibly meaningful.”

The difference Operation Reveille made could be seen in the stories Veterans shared during the event.

U.S. Air Force Veteran Gregory Poole, who took part in the HUD-VASH program before, said that Birmingham’s support for Veterans is unique.

“I’ve lived in a lot of places, but nowhere has taken care of Veterans like Birmingham,” Poole said. “The properties the landlords brought today exceeded my expectations. It really was a blessing. I also want to recognize everyone behind the scenes who made this happen. This is exactly what Veterans and their families need.”

U.S. Army Veteran Darrel Middlebrooks said he came expecting to find just a temporary place to stay. Instead, he found a home he was truly excited about.

“I thought I’d maybe find an apartment that would help me transition,” Middlebrooks said. “Instead, I found a place I actually want to live—a place that already feels like home.”

He said the experience changed how he sees his future.

“Just a few hours earlier, I wasn’t sure what to expect,” Middlebrooks said. “Now I’m excited about the future. Having a place to call home gives you hope and lets you focus on moving forward instead of worrying about where you’re going to sleep. I’d encourage any Veteran who has the opportunity to participate to take advantage of it. You won’t be disappointed.”

Operation Reveille is just one of the ways the Birmingham VA Health Care System works to end Veteran homelessness. In 2026, the health care system has already helped over 170 Veterans find permanent housing through VA and community partnerships.

Veterans who are homeless or at risk can visit the Birmingham VA Homeless Clinic on the eighth floor of the Birmingham VA Medical Center, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They can also call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans, at to get connected with local help and resources.