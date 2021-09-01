Skip to Content
Birmingham VA Health Care System Veteran competes in 40th National Veterans Wheelchair Games

Army Veteran and Birmingham native, WD Foster, participated in the 40th National Veterans Wheelchair Games that took place in New York City Aug. 7-14, 2021. This is Foster’s third time competing in the NVWG since being introduced to the event.

Deaf woman overcomes adversity, becomes scientist at Birmingham VA Health Care System

Born and raised in Montgomery, Alabama, Nicole LaMont comes from a legacy of Veterans Affairs family members and Veterans. She was like any other child growing up; outgoing, adventurous, and free-spirited with dreams of one day becoming a scientist at the VA.

Nurses at Birmingham VA Health Care System reunite Veteran with missing daughter

Three nurses from the Birmingham VA Health Care System went above and beyond the call of duty when they encountered a young female outside the building that needed their help.

