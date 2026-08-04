VET FEST Freedom 250 Connects Veterans With Benefits and Support

During this year’s VET FEST Freedom 250, held at the Vestavia Civic Center, Veterans from across the region came together to connect with trusted VA and community partners.

One of the most meaningful parts of our mission is helping Veterans access the benefits, services, and support they have earned through their service.

That commitment was on full display during this year’s VET FEST Freedom 250 event. With more than 40 representatives from VA programs and community organizations onsite, attendees had the opportunity to explore a wide range of available resources all under one roof.

During event remarks, Dr. Oladipo Kukoyi, Birmingham VA Health Care System Executive Director/CEO, emphasized a central message.

"VA is much more than health care," said Dr. Kukoyi. "I'm proud to have our partners from the Veterans Benefits Administration and the National Cemetery Administration with us today because serving Veterans takes all of us working together."

Representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and the National Cemetery Administration joined Birmingham VA staff in demonstrating the role that each plays in Veteran support. Veterans were encouraged to visit each table, engage with experts, and take advantage of the one‑on‑one guidance available throughout the day.

The results were immediate and impactful.

VBA representatives provided benefits counseling to nearly 130 Veterans and successfully processed 31 claims during the event. Meanwhile, Birmingham VA enrolled more than 10 Veterans into VA health care for the first time, helping them begin their VA care journey.

The success of VET FEST Freedom 250 reinforces the power and importance of outreach. Whether a Veteran enrolls in health care, files a claim, learns about memorial benefits, or discovers a resource they didn’t know existed, every conversation at events like this has the potential to make a lasting difference.